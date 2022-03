This game is a bit of a sideshow in the current Chelsea cinematic universe, though Chelsea nearly turned it into a clownshow with our silly request to have it held behind closed doors after we were prevented from selling more than the 700 away tickets that were already sold before the sanctions hit. Fortunately we got past that harebrained scheme quickly, and even managed to win a concession from the government to allow us to travel by plane rather then bus, so all’s well that ends well, right?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO