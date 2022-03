Last week witnessed Aston Villa playing and losing to a better team at their place. That happens and it’s not ideal, but it was nice to see Andriy Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian, score. Moving on to this week, Aston Villa take on Arsenal. Sitting in fourth in the table (Villa are currently ninth), the North London side had won five straight prior to losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday. The most recent matches prior to that 0-2 loss featured wins over Leicester City at home (2-0) and Watford on the road (3-2). Players to watch for are midfielders Bukayo Saka (Eight goals and five assists on the season), Thomas Partey (Two goals, one assist), Martin Odegaard (Five goals, three assists), and forward Alexander Lacazette (Four goals, seven assists).

