Diogo Jota’s two-word response to helping Liverpool defeat Arsenal and close in on Manchester City

By Peter Kenny Jones
 2 days ago

Diogo Jota made the most of the few minutes he was given on the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp had clearly made his mind up that...

Soccer-Chelsea put off-field woes aside to reach Champions League last eight

LILLE, France (Reuters) -Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Lille 2-1 away on Wednesday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory. The Premier League side, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eased...
Guardiola on Liverpool, the FA Cup and the treble

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final trip to Southampton. On Liverpool closing the gap on City in the Premier League, he said: "I could not expect them not to, the games we drop points we played to win the game, sometimes that's football."
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agree on favourites for title after Liverpool win at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville believe Liverpool have edged ahead of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino secured a big win at Arsenal on Wednesday evening, a ninth in a row in the Premier League.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were 11 points behind the defending champions at one stage, but following the victory at the Emirates now sit just one shy of Pep Guardiola's side with nine games to go.They play each other early next month in what is shaping up to be a pivotal game in the battle between now and...
Thiago Alcantara jokes he should have got Liverpool's man of the match at Arsenal 'for two assists' - setting up Diogo Jota's opener shortly after his horror backpass nearly saw Alexandre Lacazette hand Arsenal the lead

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara demonstrated his sense of humour as he joked that he should have received the man of the match award for contributing two assists against Arsenal, one of which was for his side's opponents. Liverpool secured a huge victory in the title race as they beat Arsenal...
Diogo Jota
Aaron Ramsdale
Jurgen Klopp
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota And Roberto Firmino On Scoresheet As Liverpool Seal Huge Win In Title-Race | Match Summary | EPL

Liverpool moved to within one point of league leaders Manchester City after clinching a crucial victory at the Emirates last night. Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino put the game beyond a spirited Arsenal side, spurred on by the mightily impressive Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli who ran Trent Alexander-Arnold ragged in the first half.
Chelsea end Middlesbrough's remarkable FA Cup run to reach semifinals

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, putting an end to the Championship side's remarkable run in the competition. Middlesbrough defeated Manchester United on penalties in the fourth round and scored an extra-time winner to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, but Chris Wilder's side came unstuck against Chelsea on Saturday.
Liverpool's win at Arsenal gives them the momentum to eclipse Manchester City in Premier League chase

Momentum is a vital ingredient for any team chasing a league title and Liverpool are over-flowing with it right now. Manchester City don't have it and that's why, after Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions will be worrying that they may be about to finish second in what had seemed, not too long ago, like a one-horse race.
Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Man City winning the treble

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Manchester City are in the chase for the treble – but continues to play down the prospect.The leaders are firmly in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.Winning those three trophies is a feat achieved by only one side previously, by rivals Manchester United in 1999.City boss Guardiola usually refuses to discuss his side’s chances of winning any trophy – let alone emulating United’s accomplishment – but he does now concede it is a possibility, albeit a difficult one.“If United did it once, then it happened and someone else can do...
Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City,...
Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ronaldo, Rice, Tielemans, Hazard, Nunez, Neves

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News) United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season,...
Middlesbrough v Chelsea: FA Cup quarter-final preview

Middlesbrough’s cause might have been enhanced had Chelsea been forced to travel to Teesside by coach but, after seeing off Manchester United and Tottenham in earlier rounds, they have reasons for confidence when Thomas Tuchel’s team visit the Riverside. Yet as Chelsea flew north-east – the government having increased the club’s travel allowance – Chris Wilder could have been forgiven for harbouring privately conflicted emotions. Boro’s manager has made it clear promotion to the Premier League is this season’s overriding priority and an FA Cup semi-final could prove a distraction too far as his players aim to secure a Championship play-off place. Louise Taylor.
Premier League rivals avoid each other in Champions League draw

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
