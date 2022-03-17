Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON .A band of snow will impact parts of central and northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. Areas of Lincoln and Marathon to Door County will likely be the most impacted. The heaviest snow should fall through mid-afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

LANGLADE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO