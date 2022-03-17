ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 18:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow showers will reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s with wind chill values falling through the single digits to near zero.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON .A band of snow will impact parts of central and northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. Areas of Lincoln and Marathon to Door County will likely be the most impacted. The heaviest snow should fall through mid-afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Union and southeastern Columbia Counties, Webster, northwestern Union, Claiborne, northwestern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and northwestern Lincoln Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 9 miles southwest of Minden, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bossier City, Minden, Homer, Junction City, Haughton, Haynesville, Bernice, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Atlanta, Cooley, Evergreen, Athens and Lisbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Lake County, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 524 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Swan Creek at Swan Cave Road, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, and Beaver Creek at County Road 524. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STONE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:53:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A new northwest swell (320 degrees) will build this morning and peak during the day today then gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet along exposed north facing shores. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along exposed west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Interior
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, Mathews, Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; Mathews; Newport News; Northampton; Suffolk; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Saginaw Valley and northern Thumb this morning. * Air temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Finney, Gray, Lane, Pratt, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Lane; Pratt; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility significantly, to as low as 1/4 mile at times. Conditions will improve rapidly during the Friday morning commute.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hernando; Pasco; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN PASCO AND EAST CENTRAL HERNANDO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Comanche; Cooke; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Jack; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon .Low relative humidity values and gusty winds will develop through this afternoon within an area of dry, dormant grasses. There will be a threat for rapidly spreading wildfires this afternoon and early evening across western North Texas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY, COMBUSTIBLE DRY FUELS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ACROSS WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Until 9PM today. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 60s to Lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 22:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Fannin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bailey, or 11 miles south of Bonham, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bailey around 640 PM CDT. Bonham State Park around 655 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ladonia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy