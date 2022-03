Live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, No. 2 Duke battles No. 15 CSU Fullerton on day two of March Madness!. A fifteen seed defeating a two seed? That can’t happen right? Think again! Last night, No. 15 Saint Peter’s busted more than a few brackets by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. This is Duke’s last tourney with legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski on the bench. Can the Blue Devils bid farewell to their beloved leader with one last Final Four appearance? If so, they’ll have to get past CSU Fullerton in Round 1.

