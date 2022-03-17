ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus Interested In Acquiring Atos's Cybersecurity Business - Report

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
  • European aerospace and defense firm Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) is interested in taking over the cybersecurity business of French software company Atos (OTC: AEXAY), Reuters reported citing France's BFM TV.
  • The report noted that Airbus had been looking into a potential acquisition of Atos over the last few weeks, driven by its interest in cybersecurity, but added that no outright takeover was at this stage on the cards.
  • BFM cited another source saying, "(Airbus CEO) Guillaume Faury believes that this topic (Atos) is too complicated given Airbus's interests."
  • The report noted Airbus opted against buying Atos as a whole as it had no interest in acquiring the French firm's other activities.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 4.29% at $29.64 on Wednesday.

