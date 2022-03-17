Bloomfield’s AMC movie theater closes for good after nearly 26 years

AMC has closed its theater in Bloomfield's Wintonbury Mall. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

After a final weekend of screenings, Bloomfield’s movie theater went dark for the final time on Monday.

“AMC Classic Bloomfield 8 has permanently closed,” reads a sign posted at the theater’s doors.

The AMC chain did not say why the theater shut down, but its website suggested patrons visit its nearest location — the AMC Plainville 20, about a half-hour’s drive away.

The theater industry was hit badly by the pandemic, and the AMC chain in 2020 warned of potential bankruptcy. At least three Connecticut theaters went out of business since March 2020; the most recent loss was the Regal Theater in Branford two months ago.

But after health restrictions were eased last year, business nationally has largely been returning. AMC Entertainment reported fourth-quarter revenues of nearly $1.2 billion, about seven times higher than the same quarter of 2020.

Mayor Danielle Wong said Wednesday that the shutdown shows Bloomfield needs to step up economic development in its town center.

“There were multiple reasons for the closing, including the aging facility and increasingly low volume,” Wong said. “However, as a town, we must respond to this closure in the context of a larger vision of holistic redevelopment with a vibrant town center where our residents can live, work and play.”

The theater opened with nearly 2,000 seats in 1996 in the Wintonbury Mall, initially showing first-run films for Entertainment Cinemas.

But it closed just 10 years later, and then-Town Manager Louie Chapman said maintenance had been spotty for a while.

“The physical structure had been in decline,” Chapman said at the time. “The restrooms, carpeting and lighting were in poor condition and some of the seats were broken.”

It reopened in 2008 under new ownership after extensive renovations, and changed hand several times since then. By the end of its run with AMC, it was in decline again.

“It was my ‘go to’ theater the last few years until the pandemic hit. I went back for the first time in November to see ‘Ghostbusters’ and it wasn’t fully staffed,” said Jon James, a frequent patron.

“Then in December we went to see ‘Spider Man’ and the ice machines in the Coke freestyles weren’t working and the heat in half of the theaters (including their two biggest houses — 6 and 7) was broken as well,” James said. “We went our final time at the beginning of February to see ‘Scream’ and the ice machine and the heat was still broken, so it seemed like the writing was on the wall.”

In its last weekend, a sign on a counter inside the building notifying patrons that four of its eight auditoriums would be cold.

“We are currently experiencing ongoing HVAC issues, and are waiting on technicians to come out,” it read. The sign notified patrons who were uncomfortable that they could get refunds within the first 45 minutes of entering.

AMC had branded the Bloomfield location as one of its “Classic” theaters offering discount admission but without the reclining seats, high-tech audio systems and other amenities of AMC’s premium locations.

James said he had good memories of it from better times.

“Back when the theater opened in June or July of 1996 as Entertainment Cinemas, my family went to go see the ‘Nutty Professor’ and as we were leaving they asked my older brother if he wanted a job — so he started working as an usher there,” recalled James, who said he got on the staff soon afterward.

“We both worked there for the better part of four years, my brother becoming a manager at one point,” he said. “I recall seeing some of the Whalers coming in to watch some films — as well as many ESPN personalities and Gold Medal figure skaters when they trained in Simsbury. Mike Tyson came in a few times when he lived in Farmington.”

Wong did not speculate on possible new uses for the building.

“I remember attending the AMC theater as a little girl and its closing should be a wake-up call to anyone that cares about Bloomfield’s future,” she said. “I’m very concerned about the state of our town center and the health of our small businesses.

“Prior to this closure, we reached out to the owner of Wintonbury Mall in an effort to find a resolution that works for everyone,” she said. “Fighting blight, retail vacancies and investing in small businesses is top priority.”

