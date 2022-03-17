Is another COVID-19 wave on the way? Connecticut experts ‘watching very carefully’ for BA.2 omicron subvariant

West Hartford, Ct. - 01/14/2022 - The new Hartford Healthcare building at the corner of South Main Street and Sedgwick Road. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

As of Wednesday, Connecticut has fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time in nearly eight months. The state’s seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, stands at its lowest level since last summer.

For two months, all key metrics have pointed to less transmission and less illness.

And yet experts say the encouraging trends may not last much longer. In the coming weeks, they say, Connecticut could face an uptick in cases owing to BA.2, an omicron subvariant that has contributed to an ongoing spike in parts of Europe.

Already, researchers who monitor wastewater for signs of COVID-19 report a recent uptick at sites in both Fairfield and in New Haven , mirroring trends in other parts of the United States. During previous pandemic waves, wastewater surveillance has predicted increases in cases before they have shown up in state numbers.

Last week, Yale School of Public Health researcher Nathan Grubaugh reported that BA.2 may already account for nearly half of Connecticut’s new COVID-19 cases.

“It seems like proportionally, the BA.2 subvariant is increasing,” said Dr. David Banach, hospital epidemiologist at UConn Health. “The question is whether that’s going to lead to an overall number of increased cases, and I think it’s still a little unclear at this point whether that will happen here in Connecticut.”

First discovered in November, BA.2 is believed to be more infectious than the original omicron variant, though likely not infectious enough to cause a full-scale surge of infections. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.2 currently accounts for nearly a quarter of cases nationwide.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, said she was “hopeful” BA.2 would not cause a significant uptick in Connecticut, noting that the United Kingdom has seen a spike in cases but not as dire an increase in hospitalizations.

“They’re not seeing a huge overwhelming burden on our healthcare system,” said Juthani, an infectious disease expert. “If that turns out to be the case, maybe we’ll be OK.”

Still, Juthani said, the BA.2 variant requires vigilance.

“This is something we’re watching very carefully,” she said.

The good news, experts say, is that prior infection from the omicron variant seems to confer significant immunity against BA.2. With most Connecticut residents vaccinated and tens of thousands of them having survived an omicron infection just a few months ago, BA.2 might have a hard time taking hold.

Meanwhile, warmer weather in the coming months will mean people can gather outdoors, where COVID-19 spread is less of a worry.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare, said BA.2 might already be affecting Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers, which have improved at a relatively slow rate in recent weeks. He said the state is likely due for an uptick like the one currently hitting Europe but that he doesn’t anticipate anything close to the wave the state endured earlier this winter.

“We’re not going to see a surge,” Wu said. “I think we can predict that.”

The spread of BA.2 comes at a time when Connecticut has lifted nearly all pandemic control measures. As of this month, no Connecticut town or city requires masks in public, indoor places, and few still mandate them in schools. In many places, restaurants and bars are every bit as packed as before the pandemic.

Wu said the relative lack of masking and social distancing could leave the state vulnerable as BA.2 spreads.

“People have thrown caution to the wind at this point,” Wu said. “You walk around and nobody cares at this point.”

Juthani urged all Connecticut residents who haven’t gotten vaccine booster shots to do so immediately so they’re better protected as cases potentially begin to increase. She said masking may also become more necessary as BA.2 spreads.

“It never hurts to put your mask back on,” Juthani said. “I keep mine in my purse and decide whether I’m going to wear it or not.”

Courant staff writer Eliza Fawcett contributed to this report. Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .