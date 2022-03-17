ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Emmet parks and recreation projects full seasonal staff this year

By William T. Perkins, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent wage rates for seasonal employees. The wages previously identified were roughly two years old.

PETOSKEY — Emmet County’s parks and recreation department say it is well on track to reaching the amount of seasonal employees it needs to fill the spring and summer seasons.

That’s a significant change compared to just two years ago when, in the midst of the pandemic, the county as a whole was experiencing significant hurdles in filling open positions, with seasonal, low tier parks positions being among the most stretched.

Parks and Recreation director Ryan Bauman said there is a marked improvement in the outlook this year, which will be the second year after the county adopted a series of wage policy reforms in an effort to respond to the shortage. Those changes included not only increased rates, but also incentives for returning employees.

“I think we are now very competitive to other folks in the area, so that may be helping to contribute to the numbers we're seeing this year, which is good — which is really good,” he said. “We can’t continue to operate with no staff.”

The first seasonal employees are set to begin in about a month, with the majority intended to join the staff in May. The total staff includes about two dozen seasonal positions, made up of a variety of demographics, from students, to retirees, locals and employees from other communities. Bauman said he only has about five more positions to fill, and he hopes to have those hiring decisions finalized by that time.

Hourly wages under the most recent policy, updated for the 2022 season, range from $16 to $19.

The policy also offers an additional final payout incentive for those who stay the entire season, until the end of Labor Day.

This year, about 50% of the department’s seasonal staff will be rehires, which is a significant jump from other recent seasons.

Bauman said the department only saw about a quarter to a third of the staff returning between the last two years.

“So we've been trying to retain our seasonal folks and make sure they come back year after year,” Bauman said.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet parks and recreation projects full seasonal staff this year

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
Emmet County, MI
Government
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Labor Day
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

724
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy