Emmet parks and recreation projects full seasonal staff this year

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent wage rates for seasonal employees. The wages previously identified were roughly two years old.

PETOSKEY — Emmet County’s parks and recreation department say it is well on track to reaching the amount of seasonal employees it needs to fill the spring and summer seasons.

That’s a significant change compared to just two years ago when, in the midst of the pandemic, the county as a whole was experiencing significant hurdles in filling open positions, with seasonal, low tier parks positions being among the most stretched.

Parks and Recreation director Ryan Bauman said there is a marked improvement in the outlook this year, which will be the second year after the county adopted a series of wage policy reforms in an effort to respond to the shortage. Those changes included not only increased rates, but also incentives for returning employees.

“I think we are now very competitive to other folks in the area, so that may be helping to contribute to the numbers we're seeing this year, which is good — which is really good,” he said. “We can’t continue to operate with no staff.”

The first seasonal employees are set to begin in about a month, with the majority intended to join the staff in May. The total staff includes about two dozen seasonal positions, made up of a variety of demographics, from students, to retirees, locals and employees from other communities. Bauman said he only has about five more positions to fill, and he hopes to have those hiring decisions finalized by that time.

Hourly wages under the most recent policy, updated for the 2022 season, range from $16 to $19.

The policy also offers an additional final payout incentive for those who stay the entire season, until the end of Labor Day.

This year, about 50% of the department’s seasonal staff will be rehires, which is a significant jump from other recent seasons.

Bauman said the department only saw about a quarter to a third of the staff returning between the last two years.

“So we've been trying to retain our seasonal folks and make sure they come back year after year,” Bauman said.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet parks and recreation projects full seasonal staff this year