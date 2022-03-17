ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins To Appear In Front Of Borough Council

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwdr8_0ehlGJtk00

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – The Braddock Police Chief has a list of charges against him that are spelled out in a notice demanding he appears at the borough meeting next week.

The notice accuses Chief Guy Collins of failing to fill out time cards and exhausting 70-percent of the department’s budget within the first three months of the year.

Collins said for him he noticed an issue when two borough officials showed up to take his police cruiser.

He told KDKA he’s been sidelined with a stroke since February but the time cards were filled out and the overtime was necessary.

He said the borough has violated his rights and he’s firing back by filing charges.

“We’re seeking to file charges along the lines of obstruction,” he said. “I’ve not been written up or been served with any papers that I violated anything, but all of sudden this is what I get in the mail.”

Collins’ department is standing behind him.

While next week’s decision, whatever it is, will likely not be the end.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Duncan police chief resigns at behest of town council

DUNCAN — A small Upstate town is in search of someone new to lead its police department after its chief submitted his resignation on March 11. Duncan Town Council voted March 8 to have Police Chief Chris Miller removed from the police department a year after he was promoted to police chief. Miller had risen through the ranks over the past 20 years with the police department.
DUNCAN, SC
KTAL

Shreveport City Council approves Smith as Police Chief

At Wednesday's city council meeting Chief Wayne Smith was officially confirmed as Shreveport's new Chief of Police. He has held every position within the department during his 42 years of service. Smith was selected from among the 9 candidates who passed the Dec. 9 Civil Service Exam.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Braddock, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Braddock, PA
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#The Braddock Police
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reason.com

Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies, After Being Cuffed For Cussing at Officer and Trying to Shut his Door

Getting annoyed with police who had already searched and failed to find a theft suspect on his property led an innocent 68-year-old man to be cuffed and shoved in the back of a police car in March 2021, where he had a heart attack and later died at a hospital. The officers did attempt some basic CPR when they found him without an apparent pulse slumped over in the back of their car where they'd stored him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Drags Woman Clinging to Moving Car

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly dragging a woman who was clinging to a moving car. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Charles Glenn Williams. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy