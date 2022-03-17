ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick County approves Holden Beach mixed-use development owned by Ocean Isle Beach mayor

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a 109-acre mixed-use planned development that will bring nearly 200 homes to mainland Holden Beach.

The development, Holden Beach Landing, is owned by an LLC managed by Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Sloan Smith.

Holden Beach Landing will add 186 single-family housing units to the area off Holden Beach Road and Stanbury Road, across from the Holden Beach Driving Range.

According to Brunswick County Senior Planner Marc Pages, the planning board and nearby residents had concerns about the development's stormwater system, a common complaint about planned developments in the county.

The approval came with the conditions that the stormwater system will be upgraded to accommodate a 25-year storm event instead of the 10-year storm event requirement.

Pages said county staff is in the process of making a 25-year storm event attenuation the new minimum standard, with a 25-year-plus designation for developments in areas prone to flooding.

The developer will also reroute the pre-existing ditches and streams on the property — Stanbury Run and Bell Branch — in accordance with regulations.

The development includes about 3.3 acres of commercial-zoned space on Holden Beach Road. There are no proposals for what will be done with that area, according to the planning documents.

Due to residents' concerns about increased traffic on Holden Beach Road, a traffic impact analysis will be conducted when school is in session.

The analysis will take into account a proposed temporary campground adjacent to the development and could lead to adding a turn lane on Holden Beach Road if the N.C. Department of Transportation deems it necessary.

According to planning documents, the development is expected to add 1,780 vehicle trips to the area per 24-hour weekday volume.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County approves Holden Beach mixed-use development owned by Ocean Isle Beach mayor

