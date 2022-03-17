ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Raising The Red Flags: How To Make Sure Your Taxes Are In Order To Avoid An IRS Audit

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpM5i_0ehlGFMq00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With just over one month before the tax deadline arrives, one thing is for sure — no one wants to be audited by the IRS.

Nothing is ironclad when it comes to taxes, but there are some ways to decrease your already slim odds of being audited.

There’s nothing like the cringe factor when a letter from the IRS arrives in your mailbox, but TurboTax CPA and tax expert Lisa Green-Lewis says not every letter from them is a notice of an audit.

“There are things called adjustment letters, but people panic when they get anything from the IRS,” Green-Lewis said.

Those adjustment letters are sent out when you’ve made a math error or left off some minor income.

Eckert Seamans’ Michael Herzog says to make sure you gather everything before filing your taxes.

“Make sure that you have all of your W2’S, all of your 1099’s, and that includes your interest in dividends statements,” Herzog said.

The IRS knows what forms you have received and have ways to match those documents up, so if you miss one, that will immediately generate a mismatch of income, which will likely prompt a letter being sent to you.

When it comes to claiming donations, be careful. If there are large donation amounts deducted compared to income, it could be a red flag, even if the donations don’t seem significant.

WATCH: KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

“They have a general sense on all of the similarly situated taxpayers of what is the average charitable deduction, and if yours is significantly higher than that average, that’ll immediately will generate a red flag for the service,” Herzog said.

The key is to try and fly below the radar of the IRS’ audits. The agency is stepping up enforcement and the more money you make, the more your chance of an audit rises.

“In recent years, the IRS is auditing less than 1% of individual tax income returns,” Herzog said.

When it comes to business expenses, like claiming a home office if you run a business out of your home, but it must be a dedicated space where you are actually doing business.

Regarding child tax credits and stimulus payments, you must be careful to make sure you’re not overclaiming, but the IRS is watching those like a hawk.

If you’re claiming expenses, make sure you’re able to document everything.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Deduct these things to save yourself $1,000s

Millions of Americans receive refunds each year, and most make claims and deductions in an attempt to get the largest refund possible from the IRS. Deductions will exempt part of your income from being taxed. What ends up happening is your taxable income is lowered, so getting more deductions is...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Herzog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Deductions#Tax Filing#Kdka#W2 S
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three in four Americans receive an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now in progress, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when more than 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Tax Returns vs. Tax Refunds: Here's How They're Different

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax season usually comes with complications, and 2022 is no different. Tax code changes this year, among other complexities, will make it hard for many Americans to file their taxes without professional help or top-notch tax software. While the IRS offers tutorials covering the hows and whys of understanding taxes, it's good to start with the very basics: What's the difference between a tax return and a tax refund?
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Where’s My Refund and IRS2Go App explained

Americans who have filed taxes with the IRS are now waiting for their refunds. Is there a way to keep track of them?. The IRS provides various tools for Americans to utilize and track any refunds they’re expecting. The status of refunds may seem a bit trickier this year...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child Tax Credit: You Need This IRS Letter to Get Your Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Even though advance monthly payments of the expanded child tax credit ended back in December, most eligible families can claim the rest of their money -- at least $1,800 per child under 6 or $1,500 per child 6 to 17 -- when they file their tax returns this season.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: 5 Things That Could Slow Down Your Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The IRS claims most taxpayers will receive their tax refunds about three weeks after they file their tax returns. That estimate might suit the average tax filer, but a variety of reasons can make taxpayers wait longer, in some cases much longer.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy