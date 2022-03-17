The suicide lifeline will soon be 3 digits: Is the country ready for the switch to 988?

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Jonathan Porteus' health center in California receives about 70,000 calls a year to its suicide prevention line, but that volume may soon triple, he says.

The Sacramento-based center, WellSpace Health, is one of more than 200 crisis centers connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that are actively ramping up their capacity in anticipation of a new three-digit number, 988, that will connect callers around the country to the lifeline come July.

"I want to be optimistic," Porteus, WellSpace Health's CEO, said of meeting the demand. "You have to answer the phone every time it rings."

Following federal legislation and rules from the Federal Communications Commission , all phone service providers will be required to connect callers who dial 988 to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16.

The existing lifeline relies on a 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255. The switch to 988 presents both an opportunity and a challenge for advocates who see the potential to expand services while also worrying about added pressures on an already strained mental health care system.

The switch to 988 is "an opportunity to reimagine crisis services more broadly," said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Legislation in more than two dozen states has passed or is pending to fund 988 services or study funding, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness . More than $280 million in federal funds announced late last year are being injected to boost the technical support and call center staffing efforts. And local jurisdictions around the nation are enacting new services to send mental health care clinicians and peers to respond to crisis , rather than law enforcement.

Still, the rollout comes amid what the overwhelming majority of Americans say is a mental health crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, raising worries over whether the easier-to-remember crisis line number going online will be able to meet increased demand for people experiencing suicidal thoughts and concerned family members calling for loved ones.

"Well, that's a good question. We're going to find out," said Debbie Plotnick, vice president for state and federal advocacy at Mental Health America.

'A major public health priority,' but 'we're not ready for this roll out'

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll conducted in late December found almost 9 in 10 registered voters believe there’s a "mental health crisis" in the United States.

About 41% of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, compared to 11% in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation . And while the number of suicides in 2020 was 3% lower than in 2019, they increased among people of color, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics found.

John Draper, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's executive director, said the switch to 988 represents "one of the greatest destigmatizing services that we've ever had."

"Putting this three digit number out there really suggests that this is a major public health priority and need that requires a very different type of service than what one might get with 911," Draper said.

When someone calls the lifeline, they typically are connected with a trained counselor at a local or regional crisis center in their state. The lifeline, administered by the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health, operates 24 hours a day, and if a caller cannot be connected to their local center, national backup centers can take the call.

That framework won't change once 988 is online, Draper said, but what is expected is increased call volume, which has gone up almost every year since the lifeline launched in 2005.

The lifeline's contact volume nationally is up about 14% to 15% this year compared to last year, Draper said. A December report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said the lifeline is estimated to see a 25% increase in call volume by the end of September. By the end of the first full year of implementation of 988 in July 2023, the expected number of contacts will increase to 7.6 million, the report said. That's a more than twofold increase compared to the 3.3 million calls, texts or chats to the lifeline in 2020.

Demand already challenges centers around the country, mental health advocates say. The lifeline in 2020 had capacity to address around 85% of calls, 56% of texts and 30% of chats, according to the December report. The rate of calls answered in-state can vary widely , highlighting what many mental health advocates see as system that will look different depending on where a caller is located.

"Currently, as a country, we're not ready for this rollout," said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "There's so much demand out there and so many elements to knit together to really prepare to fully provide a mental health response to a mental health crisis."

How suicide prevention calls work

Various mental health and suicide crisis lines have operated in the United States for decades , and a range of scientific studies have pointed to the efficacy of these lines as practices have become standardized.

Centers in the lifeline network have uniform practices to guide how counselors work to de-escalate calls that come in, including asking directly whether the caller is thinking of suicide.

The rollout of 988 has been compared to 911, which was established in the late 1960s and expanded nationally during the '70s and '80s. A key difference between 988 and 911 is how the lines are used, said Laura Evans, director of national and state policy for Vibrant Emotional Health. A call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline leads directly to the service it provides (a trained counselor or peer). A call to 911 leads to a connection to other services, like a fire department or EMS.

Most calls that are de-escalated are done so over the phone, but for callers who need some form of in-person care, the type of response can vary greatly depending on the person's need and the services available to them, advocates say.

Non-police mobile crisis teams, crisis stabilization centers, access to peer counselors with lived mental health experience and, in certain cases, hospitalization are among the array of services that should be available to people in crisis, according to a November report from a coalition of 15 mental health care advocacy organizations.

In Sacramento, WellSpace Health has a 24-hour receiving center for people experiencing substance use disorders and mental health crises, coupled with follow-up and longer-term stabilization programs, Porteus said. But its call-taking capacity and the area's mental health service have to grow with the 988 rollout, he said, to avoid unnecessary hospitalization.

"We're trying to avoid just taking away someone's rights just because they're having a mental health crisis," Porteus added.

Dr. Morgan Medlock, Colorado's recently appointed behavioral health commissioner, said Colorado has had a statewide crisis response system in place since 2014. Walk-in and respite centers, crisis stabilization units, text services to the lifeline and mobile crisis teams are all part of Colorado's crisis response, Medlock said.

But the reality around the country is services like mobile crisis teams are often limited to more urban centers, said Wesolowski, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For example, Porteus said if a caller is located in the more remote areas of Northern California, in all likelihood a sheriff's deputy would be dispatched if an in-person response is needed.

"If your house is on fire and you call 911, you have an expectation that they're going to send the fire department out to help you. Unfortunately, when we start talking about 988, when when it goes live, there's not going to be an easy way to explain to people across the country what's going to be available because it's going to look so different in every community," Wesolowski added.

Building capacity

While there is technical work to be done to ensure all landlines and cellphones will reach 988 by July 16, the mental health advocacy community has focused on pushing for increased funding to support capacity on the services side.

In December, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced $282 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan would go into supporting the 988 rollout. Of that investment, $177 million will go to lifeline network operations and infrastructure, including its chat services, backup centers and Spanish-language services, while $105 million is dedicated for staffing across local centers.

In his State of the Union address on March 1, President Joe Biden also announced his "unity agenda," which includes a proposal for an additional nearly $700 million in additional funding in the next federal budget for staffing and mental health services at local crisis centers.

Gebbia, with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said while the existing federal funding has been encouraging, "at the end of the day, it's states that are going to have to have the sustained sources of funding for their own local centers."

Eight states have enacted legislation to provide infrastructure or funding to 988 services, including four creating a fee similar to 911 service fees, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness . Bills in more than a dozen others are pending or have created a commission to study issues related to 988.

Evans, with Vibrant Emotional Health, said legislation that includes a fee, which is tacked onto phone bills similarly to 911 fees, is the "gold standard of sustainable funding."

In Colorado, the fee can change annually but is capped at 30 cents per month. Medlock said the funding collected from the fee is "critical" for the state's crisis response. In addition to the fee, federal grants will help ramp up staffing on the lifeline, she said. The goal is improve the ratio of staff and supervisors working for its crisis centers as well as offering remote work for lifeline employees to aid in recruitment, she added.

If more states don't pass legislation to fund to 988 crisis centers, the calls will still be routed through the national system, but Gebbia said he worried whether that could lead to a rise in wait times and responses.

"It takes a lot to call when you're in crisis. And if you're not getting a reasonably quick response, you hang up, doesn't mean the crisis goes away," Gebbia said.

Porteus said he was hopeful the capacity could be built up quickly to address call volume, but it's what services come after that will be harder to build. That may mean an overreliance on more traditional services like ambulance transportation to hospitals for a period, he said.

"The key decision point here: you can have an easy-to-use number, which is great, because it still provides people an easier way to access services. But then we're still depending on an ineffective response to people in crisis," Wesolowski added. "Unfortunately, people with mental health conditions have long been ignored. … so it's a real opportunity. We have to take that opportunity."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online .

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

