Friday will be last warm day for the time being

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy another spring warm up Friday, it will be the last for a couple of days.

Temperatures will climb near 70 again, with mostly sunny skies sticking around for most of the day. Grab the umbrella if you head out to dinner though, and keep an eye on the forecast with the Severe Weather Team 11 app. A line of showers and a few isolated storms will move in after sunset, and some of the storms could bring gusty winds.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

A morning round of showers and an isolated storm will be possible early Saturday, but most of the day may end up dry.

Another round of showers develops late Saturday night then ushers in colder air Sunday. Wind chills will dip into the 30s and there may be a few snow showers.

