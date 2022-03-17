Man found dead in car parked on Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man was found dead in a car parked along the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard, near Hanes Avenue, in Richmond early Thursday morning, according to Richmond Police. Police identified the man as 35-year-old Derrell Turnage.

Police were called to the street, lined with shops and restaurants, at about 2:32 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male in a parked vehicle unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-0057 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .