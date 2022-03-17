Irish workers who built Windsor Locks Canal to be honored with permanent memorial

A bench sits along the Windsor Locks Canal Trail where walkers and hikers can sit and rest while viewing the Connecticut River. Peter Marteka/Hartford Courant/TNS

The need for backbreaking labor to advance trade and transportation on the upper Connecticut River attracted about 400 Irish workers to a crude riverside camp in the late 1820s.

With pick and shovel and a perilous, pre-dynamite blasting method, the workers built the Windsor Locks Canal from 1827-29. On Sunday, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Hartford Division No. 2 and the town of Windsor Locks will dedicate a permanent memorial in their honor.

The 4.5-mile waterway skirted the Connecticut River between Suffield and Windsor Locks, bypassing treacherous rapids that had slowed commercial traffic. In that age, years before famine drove legions of their countrymen to American shores, the Irish workers were isolated and there was little interaction with the Yankee population.

The laborers were virtually forgotten until Windsor Locks citizens determined several years ago that the workers’ efforts should be honored. The first of what advocates hoped to be an annual remembrance was held in 2021. At the time, the Hibernians launched a fund-raising effort to build the permanent memorial, event organizer Chris Kervick said.

Overlooking the canal and the site where some workers were buried, the memorial is to be unveiled amid pomp that will include municipal officials in formal dress and top hats.

“The event will be a celebration of the accomplishments of these laborers as well as a remembrance of their sufferings on our behalf,” Kervick said.

The former first selectman has been working on a book about the Irish canal builders for years. He said Wednesday that he has finished seven chapters and has about five more to complete.

Drawn from labor pools in New York City, the workers included some women, who cooked communal meals in a giant cauldron and bore 15 children who were baptized in the riverside shanty town, now the site of the Windsor Locks Commons shopping plaza on Main Street, Kervick said. The canal builders worked from dawn to dusk, digging and carting dirt.

Unlike many canals of the time, the Windsor Locks Canal is lined with stone. Canal planners rightly determined that the churn and wash from paddle-wheel steamboats would degrade the waterway walls, Kervick said. So unlike other canals of the time that have folded and filled in, the Windsor Locks Canal is still clearly outlined. A state trail skirts the waterway along the former tow path.

The continuous water connection from the Connecticut River valley farmlands above the rapids through to Hartford and points south provided farmers with expanded markets and investors with freight fees in the private business venture, according to a description on the state park website.

The canal also carried passengers, including Charles Dickens in 1842, until the railroad largely supplanted its people moving and freight functions in 1844. The canal, however, was used for years after, both for recreational and commercial purposes, providing hydro power for factories and mills that sprang up on its banks.

There is no available tally of Irish workers who died of disease and from accidents, but it’s probably 30 to 50, Kervick said. Part of the danger came from blasting methods employed then, he said. Workers on a blasting crew, who were paid a well-earned premium, filled holes with black powder, lit a rudimentary fuse “and ran like hell,” Kervick said.

He has found a couple of the workers’ graves in a Suffield cemetery; others lie in unmarked graves beside the river. Most workers returned to Ireland after the canal was finished, but some stayed, including Michael Guinang, also spelled “Guinane,” who died in 1870 and is buried in St. Mary Cemetery in Windsor Locks, Kervick said.

The celebration of the canal workers kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. with an Irish Singalong at the Hungry Rhino Pub at 47 S. Main St., Windsor Locks. The memorial dedication is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the lower picnic area in Windsor Locks Canal Trail State Park. U.S. Rep. John Larson is to give the keynote address.

After the ceremony, a traditional Irish music session is scheduled at Luppoleto Brewing Company at Dexter Plaza on Main Street.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com