Cincinnati, OH

Police identify man shot dead in OTR Thursday morning

By WCPO staff
 2 days ago
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday morning.

Cincinnati Police were called to 32 East 13th Street for a person shot around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Amanuell Odle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 3:37 a.m., CPD said a second shooting victim arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital. That victim was suffering a from non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Officers have not released any information about a suspect.

