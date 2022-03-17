ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Robert Conte honored as history hero

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
The Greenbrier Historical Society has announced that the organization nominated Robert Conte for recognition as a History Hero by the Department of Arts, Culture and History. He was selected and honored at an awards ceremony on Feb. 24 at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Conte has been a board member of the Greenbrier Historical Society for many years and is its longest-serving board member.

Conte is the most visible representative of history in the Greenbrier Valley. He was the historian at The Greenbrier from 1978-2021 where he maintained the resort’s archives and the President’s Cottage Museum, worked with public relations, delivered lectures and tours, and wrote “The History of The Greenbrier.” He retired in 2021. As the face and voice of The Greenbrier where anything historical was concerned, Conte appeared on national television, including NBC’s Today Show, regarding the release of information confirming the existence of the resort’s underground bunker and many other issues. He has been quoted in many articles and has authored many himself.

Greenbrier Historical Society President Janice Cooley said, “The history of Greenbrier County will be forever impacted and recognized through the passionate work and contributions of Dr. Conte. This honor is well deserved.”

