The North Carolina General Assembly passed a law last year allowing counties and cities to create social districts where patrons can legally consume alcoholic beverages in approved outdoor common areas. Since that bill passed in September 2021, the cities of Kannapolis, Asheville and Hickory have all created their own social districts. Cornelius passed a trial run that's in effect just for St. Patrick's Day. Salisbury City Council members plan to vote on the creation of a social district next month to go into effect May 1 if approved. Rose Williams is the executive director for the North Carolina League of Municipalities. She explains why she thinks this trend is spreading.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO