Suspected child rapist on the run in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Dickson County have issued an alert for an apparent undocumented immigrant wanted on several serious charges.

“Lucas Diaz-Nunez back in 2019, was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery, rape, and rape of a child,” explained Deputy Clint Hopper with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two years ago, Diaz-Nunez was seen driving a gray 2008 GMC pickup with Tennessee tag 9B6-5W2, although detectives said he may be driving something different now.

“We definitely need to find him. We believe he may be here illegally, so it’s a little bit harder to locate,” Hopper said.

Diaz-Nunez is known to frequent the McCreary Heights area in Dickson and the Brannon’s Mobile Home Estates.

Lucas Diaz-Nunez picture courtesy of Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Diaz-Nunez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041.

