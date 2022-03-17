Suspected child rapist on the run in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Dickson County have issued an alert for an apparent undocumented immigrant wanted on several serious charges.
“Lucas Diaz-Nunez back in 2019, was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery, rape, and rape of a child,” explained Deputy Clint Hopper with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.Nashville police search for man with multiple charges including attempted homicide
Two years ago, Diaz-Nunez was seen driving a gray 2008 GMC pickup with Tennessee tag 9B6-5W2, although detectives said he may be driving something different now.
“We definitely need to find him. We believe he may be here illegally, so it’s a little bit harder to locate,” Hopper said.
Diaz-Nunez is known to frequent the McCreary Heights area in Dickson and the Brannon’s Mobile Home Estates.
Anyone with information on Diaz-Nunez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041.
News 2 is tracking Tennessee's Most Wanted – Learn more about other dangerous fugitives the state is hunting down .
