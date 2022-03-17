ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, KS

Banners will honor first responders

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago

Military Affairs Council Director Nate Butler said this week that MAC will be sponsoring banners for first responders. Veterans banners were put up downtown this past September through mid-November. "We're going...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Expect more noise coming off Fort Riley this Saturday

An airborne training exercise over Fort Riley this weekend is expected to generate loud noise from low flying aircraft, particularly near the communities of Riley and Milford. According to the Fort Riley Garrison Public Affairs Office the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (2-134 IN) of the Nebraska Army National Guard will culminate its annual training at Fort Riley with an air drop on March 19. The exercise is scheduled to include four passes, with approximately 160 Soldiers jumping. The operation will take aircraft near the towns of Riley and Milford at low altitude and will create increased noise over the vicinity. This training is scheduled from 2 – 9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Adopt A Soldier Program update will be on the agenda for MAC

Members of the Military Affairs Council Advisory Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce. They will receive reports on the Adopt A Soldier Program, Spouses Welcome, First Responder Banners, and a Black History Trail project. Numerous upcoming community events ranging from the MAC breakfast at...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy