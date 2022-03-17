Banners will honor first responders

An airborne training exercise over Fort Riley this weekend is expected to generate loud noise from low flying aircraft, particularly near the communities of Riley and Milford. According to the Fort Riley Garrison Public Affairs Office the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (2-134 IN) of the Nebraska Army National Guard will culminate its annual training at Fort Riley with an air drop on March 19. The exercise is scheduled to include four passes, with approximately 160 Soldiers jumping. The operation will take aircraft near the towns of Riley and Milford at low altitude and will create increased noise over the vicinity. This training is scheduled from 2 – 9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

RILEY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO