New Ferrari 296 GT3 teased

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Ferrari has released some sketches and also some details of its new Ferrari 296 GT3, the car will be based on the Ferrari 296 GTB. The new Ferrari 296 GT3 will replace the Ferrari 488 GT3 which had a total of 429 wins out of 770 races, you can...

MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Prodrive Hunter Revealed As A Road-Going Ferrari of the Desert

It’s been a couple of years since we talked about the BRX Hunter, a model we described as the most extreme Dakar rally car ever built, and now the first of 25 road-going counterparts has been revealed. Known as the BRX Hunter T1, this first example is built for Bahrain’s Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and borrows so much from the Dakar rally car that it’s actually a little hard to tell the difference. Prodrive chairman, David Richards, previously called the Hunter T1 a “Ferrari of the desert,” and its sole purpose of existence is to be the fastest cross-country production car in the world.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Prepares For Ferrari EV Showdown With New Battery Tech

Like Ferrari and Lamborghini, it's difficult to imagine Aston Martin one day transitioning to electric power alone. Charismatic, high-revving powerplants are so intrinsic to all of these brands, that any alternative seems disappointing. Anyone who has heard the V12 war cry of an Aston Martin DBS will agree. But a zero-emissions future is inevitable, and nearly three years after showing off its electric Rapide E, a limited-production EV, Aston Martin has now revealed an agreement with Britishvolt to develop high-performance battery cell technology together. Although Aston previously indicated it wasn't in a rush to electrify its lineup, this latest announcement makes it clear that electrification is on its radar.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 unveiled

Mini is launching a special edition version of their Cooper S, the Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4, the car will be available from this month. The new comes with a range of updates over the standard car and this includes some styling upgrades and more. In the MINI Cooper S...
CARS
Robb Report

12 Pristine Ferraris Spanning 40 Years of Production Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Ferrari enthusiasts, take note: A band of beautiful Prancing Horses is up for auction. Bring a Trailer has teamed up with Texas-based dealership DriverSource to sell 12 pristine manual Ferraris over the next few weeks, all of which feature the marque’s signature gated shifter. The aptly named Gated Collection, which is comprised of road cars built between 1971 and 2005, illustrates the growth of the nameplate across four decades of production. You can expect both classic and contemporary rides, with an array of engines and cylinder counts. Coincidentally, the oldest and newest cars in the collection...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Farfus expects new BMW M4 GT3 to win races in Japan

BMW factory driver Farfus will lead the debut of the M4 GT3 in Japan this year, teaming up with 2004 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Seiji Ara and Tsubasa Kondo at Team Studie in SUPER GT’s GT300 class. After an extensive testing programme in Europe last year, the new-generation...
MOTORSPORTS
GeekyGadgets

Formula 1 to be broadcast in HDR on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced that Formula 1 will be broadcast with HDR for the first time, the 2022 Formula 1 season will be shown in UHD HDR. From this Friday the 18th of March you will be able to watch the start of the new Formula 1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT NEO 3 smartphone launching march 22nd

Realme has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone later this month, the Realme GT NEO 3, the handset will be made official on the 22nd of March. The new Realme GT NEO 3 will use the company’s new UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA) which will let the handset go for 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.
CELL PHONES
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M3 Touring Patent Images Reveal The Super Wagon

BMW is having a hard time keeping the M3 Touring's design a secret ahead of the performance wagon's premiere later this year. Only a day after the first-ever 3 Series wagon to get the full-fat M treatment was seen without any disguise in an unknown location, the long-roof M3 is back. This time around, the AMG C63 Estate rival appears in a series of patent images, but without the famous roundel. In addition, it's also missing the wheel design.
CARS
Top Speed

Superbike vs Supercars: Watch A Ducati Challenge A Porsche And A McLaren To A Drag Race

This video from the past deserves to get attention even today. It’s a drag race between two supercars and one superbike. The contenders were the Porsche 918 Spyder, the McLaren P1, and the Ducati 1199 Superleggera. The folks at Autocar pit these three against each other for a standing mile drag race. Believe it or not, the difference between the winner and the loser was 0.38 seconds. Mind-blowing, isn’t it?
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Confirmed: The Porsche 718 Goes All-Electric in 2025!!

It’s been two years since Porsche’s R&D Chief, Michael Steiner, told us that the electric 718 wouldn’t happen anytime soon, and in the time since then, there have been some developments. A year after his statement, we learned that Porsche was still undecided about what to do, but eventually we learned that an electric 718 Boxster Concept was going to be revealed “sometime soon.” With rumors floating around about the electric 718 since 2019 and the assumption that it would be based on the Mission R Concept, we’re happy to report that Porsche has finally confirmed that the 718 EV is happening. But, you might not want to get too excited just yet.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 By TechArt

With a very aggressive look and 502 horsepower under the hood, the new generation Porsche 911 GT3 needs no updates. Or, does it?. TechArt seems to believe there is always room for improvement, so it came up with a new carbon fiber kit specially designed for the 911 GT3, both standard and Touring versions. There’s also a new set of wheels. These changes will make the GT3 even sportier and they give us hope that in the near future, TechArt will also come up with some updates under the hood.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New BMW 7 and i7 Series teased

BMW has revealed some details about its new luxury sedan, the BMW 7 Series, the company will release a fully electric model the BMW i7. BMW will launch its new BMW 7 Series and its new BMW i7 in April, it will be interesting to find out more details about this new luxury electric vehicle.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes EQS SUV interior unveiled

Mercedes Benz has released some photos of the interior of its new electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS SUV, this is the third model built on the company’s new EV architecture. As we can see from the photo, the interior of the new Mercedes EQS SUV looks impressive with a large screen for the dashboard and more.
MERCEDES, TX
GeekyGadgets

MetMo Driver a unique precision engineered ratchet screwdriver

Most screwdrivers are designed to carry out a single function and are normally a standard metal tip with a plastic handle. If you are looking for something a little more engineered you should deftly check out MetMo Driver. A precision engineered compact ratchet screwdriver which has been designed to “bring an icon of engineering into the 21st-century” say its creators.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

