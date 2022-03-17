ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Dirt Cheap Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Many investors seem to have thrown in the towel on the cannabis market. Most stocks related to the cannabis industry have plunged over the past 12 months as hopes of major federal cannabis reform in the U.S. have faded quite a bit.

But the long-term opportunities for the cannabis industry remain much brighter than the current environment reflects. The sell-off has also created some opportunities to find some bargains. Here are three dirt cheap marijuana stocks you can buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiUP2_0ehlCjnM00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) stock currently trades at less than eight times expected earnings. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is only 2.2, a super-low level.

The U.S. multi-state cannabis operator's business is also booming. Ayr recently opened its 45th dispensary in Florida. The company even relocated its headquarters from New York City to Miami in recognition of its opportunity in the Sunshine State.

Florida isn't Ayr's only focus, though. It also operates in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with dispensaries in all of the markets except Ohio, where it has cultivation and production facilities.

Look for Ayr's momentum to continue. The company hopes to have 95 dispensaries by the end of this year. Ayr's revenue will likely increase to $800 million in 2022, giving it a P/S ratio of less than 1 based on the current share price.

2. Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) stands out as another attractively valued U.S. multi-state operator. Its shares trade at a little over two times sales.

There are several common denominators with Cresco and Ayr. Both companies have prioritized Florida's medical-cannabis market. Cresco opened its 15th store in Florida in February, bringing its total number of dispensaries to 49. Like Ayr, Cresco also operates in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

However, Cresco is also a key player in several major markets where Ayr doesn't have a presence. In particular, Cresco has achieved success in California and New York, two of the four biggest cannabis markets. The company also ranks as the top U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products.

Cresco should be on track for another record year in 2022. Over the long term, the company's wholesale strategy could also pay off with the potential for exceptional profit margins.

3. Village Farms International

I think that Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) is without question the best Canadian cannabis stock on the market right now. And it's absurdly cheap, with shares trading at less than 1.7 times sales and a little over 13 times expected earnings.

Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms ranks as the No.1 dried flower brand in three of Canada's largest provinces -- Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. It's gaining momentum in Ontario, with its market share increasing more than four times last year. Village Farms should also soon make a splash in Quebec, thanks to its acquisition of Rose Lifescience.

CEO Michael DeGiglio said in the company's Q4 conference call , "If we can be successful in the tough Canadian market, we believe we can be successful anywhere." Village Farms could soon prove if he's right. The company hopes to begin exporting cannabis to Germany and Israel later this year.

Village Farms already operates in the U.S., selling fresh produce including tomatoes and peppers. Its acquisition of Balance Health Botanicals last year also makes it a leader in the U.S. CBD market. The potential for the finalization of CBD regulations in the U.S. presents one of several possible growth drivers for the stock.

More From The Motley Fool

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ayr Wellness, Cresco Labs Inc., and Village Farms International Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Marijuana Dispensaries#New York City#Getty Images#Ayr Wellness Ayr Wellness#P S#Cresco Labs Cresco Labs
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
TheStreet

Tesla Has Some Very Bad News for EV Buyers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused crude-oil prices to spike. That surge in turn has boosted the costs of raw materials, creating a headache for many industries, including automotive. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, oil prices have jumped more than 30%, touching $139 a barrel at one point...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Sandusky Register

Beware of new U.S. postal scam

Serving Our Seniors has received two calls from local residents telling us about a new scam that could have been financially devastating for them. Both callers told Serving Our Seniors they received a card in the mail, which was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The names and the addresses on the envelopes were correct.
SANDUSKY, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Motley Fool

87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

The Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since becoming CEO. Despite managing a $340 billion investment portfolio, $296 billion is devoted to only three sectors. Few investors have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett....
OMAHA, NE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy