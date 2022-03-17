ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google-Backed Start-Up Launches Free Carbon Emissions Tracker

By Sam Shead, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe carbon calculator is designed to provide small- to medium-sized businesses with a "baseline" from which they can take action after they put some data into a form. Around a dozen fellows from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, helped to build the free carbon calculator, with software engineers, UX designers, and product...

TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Data Is The New Coal

Sunil, is the Co-founder and CEO of Mintmesh, a company devoted to creating AI software for the engineering industry. Shocking though it may seem, data in many ways mirrors the oldest fossil fuel, from the discovery, rapid exploitation, plentifulness and availability to the subsequent waste, environmental drift and renewed focus on clean coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baltimore Business Journal

Constellation partners with Microsoft to reduce carbon emissions

Constellation and Microsoft are partnering on the development of a new energy service that will help companies fully achieve their zero-emission goals. The service will enable Baltimore-based Constellation to match a customer’s power needs with carbon-free energy sources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The energy supply giant will use real-time data to determine how much energy a customer needs, rather than the current practice of annualizing renewable energy certificates and credits. The current method does not take into account when energy was produced.
BALTIMORE, MD
PCMag

Microsoft's New Data Centers Are Going to Help Heat Homes in Finland

Microsoft is collaborating with Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum to allow excess heat from new data centers in Southern Finland to heat local homes and businesses. The project forms part of a new data center region Microsoft is set to construct near Helsinki and which will run on 100% emission-free electricity. Once operational, Fortum says 60% of the surrounding area's heating will be generated from the data centers.
BUSINESS
Chris Sacca
ZDNet

Programming languages: Go just received its biggest update ever

Google has announced a "milestone" update to the Go programming language with the launch of Go 1.18, which introduces native support for fuzz testing – the first major programming language to do so. As Google explains, fuzz testing or 'fuzzing' is a means of testing the vulnerability of a...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Battery technology and recycling alone will not save the electric mobility transition from future cobalt shortages

In recent years, increasing attention has been given to the potential supply risks of critical battery materials, such as cobalt, for electric mobility transitions. While battery technology and recycling advancement are two widely acknowledged strategies for addressing such supply risks, the extent to which they will relieve global and regional cobalt demand"“supply imbalance remains poorly understood. Here, we address this gap by simulating historical (1998-2019) and future (2020-2050) global cobalt cycles covering both traditional and emerging end uses with regional resolution (China, the U.S., Japan, the EU, and the rest of the world). We show that cobalt-free batteries and recycling progress can indeed significantly alleviate long-term cobalt supply risks. However, the cobalt supply shortage appears inevitable in the short- to medium-term (during 2028-2033), even under the most technologically optimistic scenario. Our results reveal varying cobalt supply security levels by region and indicate the urgency of boosting primary cobalt supply to ensure global e-mobility ambitions.
JAPAN
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Financial Regulators Warn Consumers on Crypto-Asset Risks; H&M Selling Other Fashion Brands on its Website to Better Compete

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, financial regulators in the European Union have warned consumers that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, while H&M is selling external fashion brands on its Swedish and German websites to stay competitive. Plus, German startup Payrails raised $6.4 million, J.P. Morgan Chase...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Intel Commits $36 Billion to Making Chips in Europe

The Santa Clara chipmaker said it will build a new "mega factory" in Germany as part of the investment, which is being subsidized with public funding. It also pledged to create a new R&D and design hub in France, and to invest in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.
BUSINESS
Bring Me The News

Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target has launched a curated collection of products aimed at reducing waste. It's called Target Zero, and products that are designed to be refillable, reusable, compostable, made from recycled products, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic will be marked with the Target Zero logo. Target says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through Recommerce

Click here to read the full article. Jake Disraeli, co-founder and CEO of resale marketplace platform Treet, discusses recommerce and the sustainability of secondhand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDebt-Free Mango Generates Decade-High Profits in 2021Sourcing at Magic Showcases American Suppliers, Sustainable ProductionHow Back Office Decisions Make or Break Gender-Inclusive Apparel CollectionsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Godlyke partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation for carbon-free power supply, the Power-All ECO-Dapter

The space-saving power supply complies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and neutralizes its carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon offsets. Godlyke Distributing Inc. has unveiled the Power-All ECO-Dapter, a carbon-free pedalboard power supply produced in partnership with environmental non-profit, Carbonfund.org Foundation. The ECO-Dapter aims to aid the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

A Google-backed carbon footprint tracker could be a game-changer for small businesses

Tracking carbon emissions is hard, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. A Google-backed company is coming to their rescue, though. Swedish startup Normative introduced a free version of its carbon emissions tracker, which it created to help relatively small companies get a baseline understanding of their emissions. That's the first step to putting together a climate plan.
SMALL BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Boost Your Cell Signal for Better Mobile Reception Indoors

Most people use their cellphone at home despite having access to a landline. Cellphones are arguably more convenient, and there is usually no difference in call quality. The exception to this occurs when a cellphone's signal isn't strong enough. A cellphone signal can be interfered with for many different reasons....
CELL PHONES
POLITICO

The ex-Google researcher staring down Big Tech

What up Recast family! Moderna seeks FDA authorization for a second booster for adults, an American civilian is killed in a Russian assault in Ukraine, and a Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention until at least May. Today, we’re kicking things off with a thought leader in ethical issues in artificial intelligence.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: eVTOL takes off, pivoting with agility, when to hire a lawyer

Until recently, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles were largely consigned to our imaginations. I can name more movies that feature flying cars than I can eVTOL companies, but that’s changing. The industry went from being speculative to competitive in a flash, thanks in large part to advances like composite materials and battery density. And strong investor interest.
ECONOMY

