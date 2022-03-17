ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Less Than a Quarter of Women Have Made This Key Money Move During the Pandemic

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPxFH_0ehlCQyR00

Image source: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught a lot of people some valuable lessons -- such as to be prepared for the unexpected. When the outbreak first erupted back in early 2020, millions of jobs were shed within weeks, and countless Americans instantly fell behind on their bills.

Those without money in savings no doubt struggled more so than their counterparts who had cash reserves to dip into. Now, in the wake of the pandemic, a lot of people are changing their approach to managing their finances.

In a recent Nationwide survey , 23% of women have built themselves an emergency fund in light of the events of the past two years. But that means most women haven't taken that step. And if you're part of that category, it's imperative you prioritize your emergency fund and make an effort to build it as quickly as possible.

You never know when an emergency will strike

When the pandemic first erupted, it caused an unprecedented unemployment crisis. Thankfully, lawmakers responded to it by dishing out stimulus aid and putting protections into place, like mortgage forbearance and eviction bans, to help struggling Americans avoid harsh consequences while getting back on their feet.

But the reality is that it doesn't take a global health crisis to create a scenario where your need for cash reserves is elevated. It's possible to lose your job out of the blue in the midst of a strong economy. Or, you could end up getting sick or injured, leaving you with a string of costly medical bills to pay while you happen to be out of work.

That's why it's so important to build yourself an emergency fund -- one with enough money to cover a minimum of three months of essential living expenses. Having those cash reserves could spare you a world of financial pain if your personal circumstances happen to take a turn for the worse.

How to build emergency savings

These days, it's hard to eke out money for savings, what with living costs being up across the board. But if your emergency fund is lacking or non-existent, then it's important to do what you can.

You can start by reviewing your current expenses and seeing if it's possible to cut back in any specific spending categories -- although if you're already living very frugally, it may not be. But if you have a habit of buying coffee every morning from the cafe around the corner or meeting friends for dinner at a restaurant twice a week, you may want to scale back in those areas.

You can also try boosting your income by getting yourself a side hustle . The gig economy is loaded with opportunities to secure an extra paycheck. And since that money won't be earmarked for existing bills, you should have no problem saving all of it (aside from what you owe the IRS for taxes, of course).

The fact that 23% of women have built emergency savings since the start of the pandemic is a positive thing -- for them, at least. But if you're among those who haven't taken steps to build cash reserves, then it's extremely important to make that effort. It may take time to complete your emergency fund, but the sooner you start, the better.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why I'd Never Keep My Savings in My Bank Account

If maintaining a separate savings account helps my finances, could it also help yours?. I maintain a separate savings account for my savings goals. I wouldn't ever keep my savings in my bank account because I'd be more apt to spend the money. Maintaining separate accounts also allows me to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Key Money#Americans#Nationwide
The Independent

Martin Lewis’ money tips for households earning less than £30,000 a year as living costs to soar

Money saving expert Martin Lewis is advising households earning less than £30,000 on what steps to take amid the rising cost of living.During his ITV show on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said those earning lower incomes should check what government benefits they are eligible for, re-consider their monthly prescriptions and advised against buy now, pay later services.Around half of the UK population are thought to earn around £30,000 per year, according to GoSimpleTax, and rising inflation rates and energy bill costs are expected to hit low-income households the hardest.On considering claiming benefits, Mr Lewis said: “If you have an income of...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

To many parents who stopped receiving the advanced child tax credit payments, $250 per month was making all the difference

Since Advanced Child Tax Credit payments stopped in January, some parents struggle to make ends meet. Many parents used payments for their kids' basic needs, and the convenient access to the money was welcomed. A financial therapist says added economic pressure negatively affects parents' and kids' mental health. Read more...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Here's How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check

Understanding how the government calculates your Social Security benefit can help you maximize yours. Considering your life expectancy and financial situation can help you figure out the best time to sign up. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
PERSONAL FINANCE
LehighValleyLive.com

Before you move those retirement funds, know this

Q. Can I take my retirement savings out of Vanguard and put it in my bank now that I’m retired?. A. Congratulations on your retirement. Don’t make any quick moves that you may regret. Jeanne Kane, a certified financial planner with JFL Total Wealth Management in Boonton, echoed...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Ways I Avoid Carrying Credit Card Balances

Here's how I get to enjoy credit cards without the downside of racking up interest. Carrying a credit card balance forward means accruing interest on it. Since I don't like throwing my money away, I'm able to avoid credit card interest by employing these strategies. Credit cards have a lot...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy