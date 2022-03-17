ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville police advisory board considering community forums

By Ivey Schofield, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

The newly-created Fayetteville Community Police Advisory Board wants to get the public involved in its efforts to improve policies and practices within the Fayetteville Police Department.

The nine-member board was created by the Fayetteville City Council in December . When members asked during its meeting Wednesday how it could help, city staff responded that community forums could be beneficial. The board could host public meetings throughout the city so city residents could voice their opinions and concerns.

“I like the idea of, ‘We’re here to listen,'” said board member Gregory Perkins. “Then we can determine whether it’s something we want the city to deal with.”

Other board members were supportive of hosting community forums. They said that they wanted the public to know that they were neutral, not pro-police, and that there were some cases involving alleged police misconduct that they could not address due to ongoing investigations.

More: Fayetteville's Community Police Advisory Board: Who's on it? How will it serve community?

The idea of a community forum came from the board’s last meeting when a resident asked for public comment and then spoke. The board currently does not have public comment as a part of its agenda.

City Manager Doug Hewett said public comment had not been an explicit requirement of this board, although other advisory boards have public comments every meeting. “Until you are familiar with the issues, it might be a little much for people to come and push you,” he said.

Hewett added that he didn’t want the board to host a public forum until it was ready.

Perkins agreed. “I think we need to mature in our roles first,” he said.

The board did not determine a date or any other details of a potential community forum in the future.

In other news from the meeting, Police Department representatives demonstrated how to access crime data through the Open Data Portal on faypd.com .  The representatives said that through a new software called Esoph, the department has been able to reduce the time it takes to complete the hiring process by up to 60%; stated that there were recruitment efforts occurring in Puerto Rico; and shared its new policy of providing hiring incentives of up to $10,000.

The board at the next meeting on April 20 will learn more about retention numbers and incentives, along with communication methods from command staff to line officers, and job satisfaction surveys.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police advisory board considering community forums

