Gastonia, NC

Gastonia Police seek help ID'ing woman found dead

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead Friday, March 11, in west Gastonia.

Police describe the woman as being white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, being approximately 60 to 70 years old, with shoulder-length gray hair. She was found wearing a denim button-up long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots, according to police.

She was found outside around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of South Dixie Street, near Parkdale Avenue.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of the woman at this time.

Investigators released two photographs of the woman's tattoos in an effort to help identify her.

The woman had a tattoo of a flower on her left breast and a tattoo of what appears to be an eagle on her upper right back.

Police also found a black elbow brace and wrist or elbow wrap near the deceased woman.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6651 or 704-866-6939.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

