Flint, MI– Flint’s former Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver is expected to announce tomorrow that she will be running for mayor. “I want to be a real voice for this community. We have taken some wrong turns and it’s time to focus on the lives of the people of Flint,” Weaver said in a press release. “I’m running for Mayor because I want to be that voice for a better Flint.”

FLINT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO