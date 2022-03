With regard to selecting the next Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction (”What criteria should govern choice of new state superintendent?” Editorial Board Roundtable, March 12), the most critical component to be assessed is the candidate’s ability and willingness to remain neutral with regard to the political arena. To be seen as leaning right or left is to open the door to those who would distrust the superintendent, thereby alienating half or more of the constituents she or he is serving. We cannot afford to leave half of our parents out of the process due to one’s desire to inject politics into this selection.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO