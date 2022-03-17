ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how gut health affects melanoma

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of bacteria are active in our intestines. Good bacteria aid in digestion but there are harmful bacteria that have the potential to make us sick. The collection of both types of bacteria makes up our gut microbiome. Our overall health is affected by this microbiome and now...

Medical News Today

‘Unfriendly’ gut bacteria may impede immune therapy for melanoma

The microbes that live in the human gut, collectively known as the gut microbiota, exert a significant influence on the immune system. A new analysis adds to evidence of links between the composition of the gut microbiota and the outcome of immune therapy for melanoma. About a year after treatment...
CANCER
New York Post

The surprising killer cancer warning sign all women need to know

An every day symptom that plagues millions could in fact be cancer. Bloating is the most common sign of ovarian cancer – but most women have no idea. New research shows that four out of five (79 percent) women did not know bloating was a possible sign of a tumor.
CANCER
#Gut Bacteria#Melanoma#Skin Cancer#Gut Microbiome#The University Of Florida#Oregon State University
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Stages of Cirrhosis of the Liver?

Cirrhosis of the liver is a disorder in which healthy liver cells are gradually replaced by scar tissue. It is a progressive illness that might take several years to develop. Cirrhosis is classified into four stages that include:. Stage I: Steatosis. The first stage of liver disease is characterized by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thefreshtoast.com

Study: Cannabis Lowers Your BMI And Fights Inflammation In The Human Body

Using cannabis as part of a healthy lifestyle and diet to bring your weight down is a great, natural way to keep inflammation at bay. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis has been recognized for many years. Scientists understood...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Most Common Kidney Diseases? 6 Kidney Diseases

The most common type of kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD). Other diseases include acute kidney injury, stones, infections, cysts, and cancer. Kidneys perform essential functions such as filtering blood to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. Kidneys also play a key role in maintaining blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, electrolyte balance, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mainstreet-nashville.com

Having a healthy gut is easier than you may think

The digestive system is a group of organs working together to covert food into energy and nutrition to feed the body. The gut is home to more than 100 trillion microbes or bacteria, which are necessary for health. Dr. Mark Hyman describes our gut as an inner garden; if you let the weeds take over, you get into trouble. There are many that are growing weeds.
HEALTH
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Gut health and allergies?

If you have any idea how your immune system works, you probably know that if yours is weak you could be more susceptible to infections. But did you know that your immune system can also be overactive and have a strong reaction to something that’s completely harmless? This happens when we have an allergic reaction.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

