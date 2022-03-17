ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The free-agent first baseman has agreed...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
Freddie Freeman
ClutchPoints

Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman responds to question about Freddie Freeman rumors

Los Angeles Dodgers’ General Manager Andrew Friedman appeared on MLB Network to discuss offseason moves on Wednesday. MLB Network analyst Brian Kenny finished off the interview by asking Friedman about the team’s level of interest in free agent Freddie Freeman. It is safe to say that his response confirmed Los Angeles’s desire to add him to the roster.
MLB
WPTV

MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7. Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct....
MLB
US News and World Report

Freeman Stung by ATL Departure, Thrilled by Dodgers Landing

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman admits he's still baffled and hurt by the way his 15 years with the Atlanta Braves ended. The star slugger is also thrilled that the messy breakup allowed him to start the next chapter of his impressive career close to home with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have "Emerged" As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
#Freeman Dodgers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Associated Press#National League Mvp#The Atlanta Braves
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Falls To FC Cincinnati 3-1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This was supposed to be the game that would bring a smile to Inter Miami CF fans. After all, the Miami squad had never lost against the FC Cincinnati. But it was not to be. Miami lost for the first time against the Ohio team away from home, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon. Inter Miami has now been outscored 10-2 since the start of the 2022 MLS season and has only one point in the standings. Some fans on a private Facebook fan page with nearly 12,000 members are clamoring for change. Posts on Saturday afternoon were showing their disappointment and discouragement. At least one fan said that coach Neville would have been fired already if he was not a personal friend of team owner David Beckham. They also blame the team’s sole scorer against Cincinnati Saturday. They say Argentine former national team member Gonzalo Higuain is not a good fit for the club. Out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, only Charlotte and Montreal have a worse record than Miami. Inter Miami CF returns home to face Houston Dynamo next Saturday at 8 p.m.
MLS

