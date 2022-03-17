Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This was supposed to be the game that would bring a smile to Inter Miami CF fans. After all, the Miami squad had never lost against the FC Cincinnati. But it was not to be. Miami lost for the first time against the Ohio team away from home, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon. Inter Miami has now been outscored 10-2 since the start of the 2022 MLS season and has only one point in the standings. Some fans on a private Facebook fan page with nearly 12,000 members are clamoring for change. Posts on Saturday afternoon were showing their disappointment and discouragement. At least one fan said that coach Neville would have been fired already if he was not a personal friend of team owner David Beckham. They also blame the team’s sole scorer against Cincinnati Saturday. They say Argentine former national team member Gonzalo Higuain is not a good fit for the club. Out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, only Charlotte and Montreal have a worse record than Miami. Inter Miami CF returns home to face Houston Dynamo next Saturday at 8 p.m.

