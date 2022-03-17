ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporticast: Chelsea Bids, Arctos Buys, and NCAA Balls

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
 2 days ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the Chelsea sale . Initial bids are due by the end of the week, and interest has come from billionaires on all six inhabited continents.

The process is shrouded in uncertainty over how much say embattled owner Roman Abramovich has in the process and where the proceeds will go. That doesn’t seem to have dampened interest, with a list of prominent billionaires—among them Vivek Ranadive, Ken Griffin, Nick Candy, Tom Ricketts and Todd Boehly—all reportedly considering offers.

The hosts also discuss Arctos Sports Partners ’ MLB portfolio, which includes four of the five most valuable teams in baseball. Over the past two years Arctos has invested in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, according to a Sportico report earlier in the week.

Lastly the pair talk about March Madness , which tips off this week, and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving Fox for ESPN.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

