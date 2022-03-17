Why this land near East Peoria drew scrutiny but isn't being cited

When she was living in East Peoria, Anne Phillis frequently took note of the property at 22330 Farmdale Road. Her impression was never a favorable one.

Now a Peoria resident, the 88-year-old says it's been steadily deteriorating and is overgrown with weeds and littered with debris.

“I can’t imagine the vermin that are probably living there,” she said. “They’re likely to be breeding day after day after day. I just think it’s a health hazard.”

But Tazewell County officials say they've had no complaints about the property and it hasn't been cited for any problems in nearly nine years.

Prior complaints have been resolved

Since she no longer lives in Tazewell County, Phillis believes it would be inappropriate to file a complaint about the property with the Tazewell County Health Department or the Tazewell County Community Development Department, which oversees planning and zoning for the county.

But it doesn't mean she isn't concerned, which is why she contacted local media about it.

“It's just gradually gotten worse and worse and worse,” Phillis told the Pekin Daily Times. “It’s something that's concerned me for years, but it's just every time I drove on it, it reminded me, and that's why I even address the issue.”

Sara Sparkman, spokeswoman for the Tazewell County Health Department, said there are no outstanding complaints regarding the property.

“There was a complaint opened on the property in August 2013,” said Sparkman. “It was cleaned up, and complaint was closed in November 2013. I believe there were abandoned cars there, and they were removed.”

Jaclynn Workman, administrator for the Community Development Department, said there had been a violation regarding inoperable vehicles on the property in 2000, but the owner addressed the problem by removing the vehicles.

Charles Harmon of East Peoria has owned the property since 2016. During that time, no complaints have been filed with either the health department or the Community Development Department.

“Last May, there was an inspection conducted for a potential violation of inoperable motor vehicles,” Workman noted. “It does not look like a violation was found at that time.”

Plans for the property start with cleanup

Harmon's son, Charles Harmon Jr., said that he has not gotten any complaints about the state of the property from nearby residents. His father had purchased the property as a storage facility and was in the process of renovating the lot until he suffered a stroke about four years ago.

"When he was cleaning all that property, he stayed out there one night,

and the next morning had his stroke," Harmon said.

Since his father's stroke, Harmon has taken over cleanup and maintenance of the site. Although he has recently been busy with the birth of his first child, he is planning to initiate a major cleanup effort in the next few weeks. He intends to burn anything that can safely be burned and to dispose of other debris at recycling centers.

"Really, our biggest plan is to take that wooden fence down, because the fence – I

will agree – is an eyesore," Harmon added. "It's been falling for the last 10 years. We're planning on taking it completely out and maybe putting up a nice chain-link fence or something simple like that."

Once the lot is cleaned up, Harmon is planning to host family events there as well as continuing to use the three buildings on the property for storage. He added that opening a business there is a distinct possibility.

"We've been spitballing (ideas from) an auto shop to storage units to a maintenance service," Harmon said. "There are all sorts of different options."

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Why this land near East Peoria drew scrutiny but isn't being cited