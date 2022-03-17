ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

The Peoria metro area is the cheapest place in the US to buy a home, according to website

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtPRL_0ehl8po100

PEORIA – Peoria has earned the distinction of being the cheapest place in the U.S. to buy a home.

According to Realtor.com , the median price for a home in Peoria is $98,000, a far cry from the median price across the country, $392,000.

Realtor.com compiled a list of the top 10 most affordable places to buy in the U.S. by looking at the median prices of homes for sale in February in the 250 largest metropolitan areas. They limited the choices to a single metro per state, and included the surrounding suburbs, towns and smaller urban areas.

More: These Peoria-area residents bought homes by age 25. Here's how they did it

Peoria real estate: 2 Peoria-area homes sold for more than $1M in 2021. Here are the 10 most expensive sales

Home prices have been rising all across the U.S., and Peoria has not been immune. But compared with the rest of the nation, homes are still very affordable here and in other Midwestern cities.

According to Realtor.com, most of the communities in the list had economies historically tied to manufacturing or agriculture and had experienced decades of population decline.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: The Peoria metro area is the cheapest place in the US to buy a home, according to website

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Real Estate
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Burger King says operator of Russian restaurants has 'refused' to close businesses

The president of the company that owns Burger King on Thursday said a Russian franchise owner is refusing to close stores in Russia despite pressure to shut down operations. David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a press release that the owner of the Russian Burger Kings has rebuffed calls to close, putting the company in a precarious spot because it has limited power to force him to do so.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Metropolitan Areas#Housing Prices#Suburbs#Housing List#Realtor Com#Midwestern
Journal Star

Journal Star

1K+
Followers
622
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy