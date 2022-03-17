ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Tighten your belts, don't support Vladimir Putin's war

Letters to the Editor
 2 days ago

Gas is $4.25 per gallon today and may go higher.  I know that sudden changes like that can pinch.  Some context may be helpful because I have experienced big jumps in gas prices twice before, one in the mid-70’s and again in the early 2000s — and I survived.

In the 1970s, gas prices doubled in a few weeks and anti-syphon springs to insert in your filler pipe became popular.  People were stealing gas, but life went on.  In the early 2000s I was driving a big vehicle on a 30-mile daily commute and putting $100 in the tank at every fill-up.  I sold it and started driving something that got twice the mileage and life went on.

Cars that get better gas mileage, and even electric vehicles, are out there, and so are shorter commutes.  Life will go on.  Let’s tighten our belts and not support Putin’s war.

John Houk

South Bend

Gun permits

Well, the Republicans have done it again No more gun permits? What's wrong with people? School shootings have become commonplace. More and more of our children are losing their lives because of guns, and police officers are losing their lives everyday because of criminals with guns, crime is off the charts and politicians do nothing. If our governor doesn't want blood on his hands he needs to veto this outlandish bill.

