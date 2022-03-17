ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another national brand to replace old Payless shoe store on University Street in Peoria

By JJ Bullock, Journal Star
 2 days ago

The site of the former Payless shoe store on University Street will become an oil change site, according to city officials.

City Manager Patrick Urich and assistant community development director Leah Allison confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday a building permit has been taken out by the company that runs Valvoline Instant Oil Change facilities.

The oil-change business is set to locate at 3421 N. University St.

A spokeswoman for Valvoline did not respond to messages Wednesday seeking details about the company's plans.

More: What we know about land being cleared along War Memorial Drive in Peoria Heights

About 21,000 vehicles a day pass by the location on University, according to Illinois Department of Transportation traffic counts.

Adam D. Firsel purchased the lot in December from Baceline Value Fund for $900,000, according to property tax records.

Allison said Valvoline applied for a building permit with the city in November 2021 and started demolition of the Payless building in February.

She said the city was sad to see Payless close at that location but is happy to have a new business in the corridor.

Peoria legacy: Here's what we know about the Florida company that's trying to buy the Spirit of Peoria

The nearest Valvoline site is located in Chillicothe, according to the company's website.

Jasette Hurd
2d ago

how many more will this place need for the Love of God build something useful all you see is gas stations and car oil places ugh glad im leaving soon

