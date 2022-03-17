ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2022 Oklahoma Legislative session sees 28 bills authored by local Rep Townley

The Daily Ardmoreite
 2 days ago
Editors note: Information about bills authored by Rep. Townley is available through public record via okhouse.gov. Updates to this information is made available online as proposed legislation moves through the process. Bills authored by local House Rep Townley are being presented as a series in previous and/or subsequent issues.

At the midpoint of the 2022 legislative session, bills have begun to be heard on the floor. Some are still in committee or may not make it further than that.

Regardless of outcome, local Rep. Tammy Townley has entered some 28 proposed amendments and new laws. Townley was first elected in 2018; her current term expires in November 2022.

One item on the agenda is a proposed definition with HB 3890 which would name the Bible the official state book of the state.

Co authored with Sen. Roland Pederson, District 19 R, this new law would codify the state book in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 98.21 of Title 25, unless there is created a duplication in numbering.

A measure Townley has been vocal about in local discourse is HB 3981 regarding medical marijuana. This measure would prohibit medical marijuana commercial grow operations from being located near public schools by a distance of 1,000 feet from the outer boundary of the public school to the wall of the proposed operation.

Honoring an Ardmore legend:Section of U.S. Highway 77 named for longtime leader Martin Dyer

HB 3981 was heard on the House floor on March 7; it has not yet been put to a vote.

This amendment would pertain to Oklahoma Statute 63 O.S. 2021, Section 422, which relates to medical marijuana commercial grower licensing. Those already licensed and in operation would not be affected by the passage of the act as it is currently written.

The measure passed out of committee with the additions of Sen. Weaver as principal Senate author and Rep. Grego as House coauthor.

Three other measures in quasi-related matters were filed by Townley, however none have published text as of press time. Those include HB 4171 which would create the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2022, HB 4174 which would create the Oklahoma Victim Protective Order Reform Act of 2022 and HB 4177 which would create the Oklahoma Public Safety Act of 2022.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily Ardmoreite

