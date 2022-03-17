ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

P&O Ferries suspends sailings ahead of ‘major announcement’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAke7_0ehl8EaU00

P&O Ferries has suspended sailings ahead of a “major announcement”.

A statement which appears to be from the ferry operator posted on Twitter by Hull Labour MP Karl Turner said it “will be making a major announcement today”.

This will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”, it explained.

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Duff urges Cheltenham to push on after hitting 50-point mark

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff wants his team to drive on after a 3-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon took them to the magic 50-point mark. Goals in the last 10 minutes from Callum Wright, George Lloyd and Alfie May saw the Robins storm back from 1-0 down following Jack Rudoni’s goal at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, leaving the Dons without a win in 19.
SPORTS
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Vaccination Policy on Sailings From March

Norwegian Cruise Line updates its vaccination policy, which is part of its protocols to keep guests and crew safe. The cruise line has already updated its website allowing unvaccinated guests under 12 to cruise. NCL Updates Vaccination Policy for Kids. Cruise lines are gradually easing their protocols as cruise ships...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull Labour
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Dining Concepts for Prima-Class Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line, well known for its freestyle dining concept and outstanding culinary options, has announced amazing new dining experiences for its upcoming Prima-class ships. These elevated options will debut on the highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima when she sets sail in September 2022, as well as on Norwegian Viva, coming in 2023.
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Shropshire business leader offers advice to firms as P&O suspends sailings

A business leader has warned the decision by P&O Ferries to cancel all its services was another blow to UK exporters and the travel industry following the damage cause by the Covid pandemic. Anton Gunter, managing director of Telford-based Global Freight Services, said: “The decision by P&O Ferries to cancel...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
BBC

Grounded cruise ship carrying thousands refloated

A large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board has been refloated after running aground off the Dominican Republic. A Dominican admiral said strong winds had caused the 326m (1,070ft) -long Norwegian Escape to ground as it left Puerto Plata. It took more than seven hours for the Norwegian...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cntraveler.com

The Most Exciting Cruise Ship Launches and New Itineraries Coming This Year

Although this year's “wave season” of cruise discounts is coming to a close, the excitement of cruising in 2022 is only beginning. Swanky new cruise ships, adventurous itineraries, and even brand-new cruise lines are set to launch in the months ahead. Below, a few of the ships and itineraries that we're most excited about—and how to book them before they sell out.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hello Magazine

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the ultimate way to visit A-list destinations with ease

The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, has just completed its maiden voyage - and I was lucky enough to be on it. There's something about the idea of cruising that I naively associated with an older generation, travellers with plenty of time on their hands and a disposable income to explore the world with ease. Certainly within the UK, there's a preconceived notion that those who embark on world cruises are those who have reached retirement; sun-seeking vacationers who can afford to splurge on a luxe travel voyage.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Sail Through Paris on 4 New Cruise Ships on the Seine River

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Updates Shore Excursion Rules for Most Cruise Ports

Royal Caribbean has updated their shore excursion rules and will now allow all passengers to get off cruise ships and explore freely on their own with a few port exceptions. Starting for cruises that depart on or after March 18, 2022, all guests on Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be able to visit ports freely regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
The Points Guy

How to book a sailing through United Cruises

Getting frequent flyer miles for a cruise? It might sound weird, but it’s a thing. If you’re a points and miles aficionado, cruising is another way you can rack up miles. And if you’re a cruise nut but haven’t yet ventured into the world of points and miles, there’s no better time than now to capitalize on one of your favorite ways to travel.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Ange Postecoglou delighted to deliver ‘statement’ Celtic win against Ross County

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic delivered a “statement” 4-0 win over 10-man Ross County that boosted them six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the first two goals of a successive Parkhead hat-trick with fellow attacker Daizen Maeda also on the score sheet before Staggies defender Kayne Ramsay was shown a straight red for a foul on Tom Rogic, and all this with just 28 minutes gone.
SOCCER
newschain

Serious Charges in line for big-race options

Anthony Honeyball’s Serious Charges could be headed to the Punchestown Festival after maintaining his flawless hurdling record in the Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter. The 7-2 favourite after two prior hurdling successes, the gelding was stepped up in trip and demonstrated his chasing potential when making light work...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy