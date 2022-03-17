ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Psychology of Luck

By Chrissy Whiting-Madison
 2 days ago
As our favorite green-wearing, leprechaun-loving spring holiday approaches, one may begin to wonder about the concept of luck. Is luck a real phenomenon? And if it is, does it affect everyone equally, or are some of us truly luckier than others?

One psychologist, a British researcher named Richard Wiseman, made it his life’s work to determine the truth about luck. His research, which included more than 400 interviews with both the lucky and the unlucky, showed what we call luck to actually be closely related to the way a human being thinks and chooses to behave. Furthermore, Wiseman discovered one could actually learn to be luckier. In fact, the process seems almost too easy — just be willing to apply his four essential principles to their lives:

Creating Chance Opportunities

The first essential principle in leading a luckier life is to put one’s self in the habit of creating chance opportunities. It turns out that the luckiest people are quite skilled at noticing and capitalizing on opportunities many of us miss or simply overlook. Do you talk to strangers? Do you jump on opportunities to collaborate with new people? Creating, or at the very least taking advantage of these chance opportunities, can be life changing. After all, haven’t we all heard of being at the right place at the right time?

Feeling Lucky

The second essential principle Wiseman discovered in his research was allowing yourself to feel lucky. Perhaps it is mind over matter, but simply reminding yourself how lucky you already are tends to make an individual feel even luckier. Often looking like gratitude, if you appreciate the luck and fortune you have already experienced, you are far more likely to generate more of the same.

Thinking Lucky

The third essential principle is all about reshaping and reframing your own thoughts to “think lucky.” In other words, rather than thinking, I never win anything or I will never get ahead, allow yourself to think positively. Research suggests when we have a positive outlook, we tend to have a far more positive output.

Denying Fate or Destiny

Wiseman’s fourth essential principle secures the adage where we all make our own luck. He strongly encourages you to forget about the ideas of destiny, fate and kismet, and rather take control of your own life. In other words, if something is destined to be, then make it happen for yourself. For example, if you believe you are destined to be a teacher, enroll in college and begin taking classes. Don’t wait for a miracle which may or may not happen.

Perhaps this all sounds easier said than done? Research suggests you can change your luck, by making a few simple changes that easily encapsulate the teachings of Dr. Wiseman.

Say Yes. Accept invitations which are out of your normal comfort zone and meet new people. New people is where you will find new opportunities.

Smile. You might be surprised how approachable you are when you smile. A simple smile could welcome the right person, the right opportunities, and yes, even luck into your life.

Start Saying, 'Why Not Me?' Replace the negative woe-is-me nomenclature in your world and replace it with why not me. Allow the good things to happen and believe they are coming.

It all comes down to this. Your luck, and your life, is ultimately what you chose to be. Choose wisely, and the Luck of the Irish might just be on your side.

Recommended Reading: "The Luck Factor: The Four Essential Principles" by Richard Wiseman.

Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology and Sociology at Rogers State University.

