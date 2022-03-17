ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroiter plays a key role in 'Single Drunk Female,' the buzzworthy new comedy on Freeform

By Julie Hinds, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zx0y_0ehl6wd000

Sasha Compére vividly remembers her favorite role from her acting days at Marian High School in Bloomfield Hills.

As a teen, she played an older, tipsy actress in a production of "You Can't Take It With You," the 1938 Oscar-winning movie from director Frank Capra.

"They put all the lines on my face and sprayed my hair white, and I had on this muumuu," she recalls with a laugh. "I was the slightly inebriated older grandmother on the couch, so it definitely helped me with comedy."

The Detroit native is still succeeding in comic roles, only now she's part of the ensemble cast of Freeform's "Single Drunk Female," a new comedy that's getting strong reviews for its honest, nuanced look at a young woman who's confronting her alcoholism and starting a journey to sobriety.

The show is created and executive-produced by Simone Finch, who told Television Critics Association members in January that the idea came from her own experiences with overcoming addiction after her father died.

Sofia Black-D'Elia plays Sam, whose firing after showing up drunk to her online media job forces her to return home to live with her widowed mom (Ally Sheedy) and begin taking the essential steps toward recovery.

Compére portrays Brit, a young doctor who is Sam's former best friend and also engaged to be married to Joel (Charlie Hall), Sam's ex-boyfriend.

"Single Drunk Female" also stars Rebecca Henderson as Sam's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor Olivia, Lily Mae Harrington as Sam's friend and former drinking pal Lily, Garrick Bernard as fellow AA member James and Jojo Brown as Sam's grocery store boss Mindy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueBks_0ehl6wd000

Thursday's season-ending episode is a crucial one for Compére's character. Brit, who has her own anxieties (that were explored last week), is feeling jitters on her wedding day that "lead her to make an unexpected decision," according to the episode guide.

Compére is sworn to secrecy about the details, but she will admit that she is "really excited, really, really excited" about the episode's arrival. According to her, Brit is "coming a bit to her wit's end, I would say, and starting to question choices she's made."

For Compére, this is a career moment that has come after much hard work to remain in the business and land crucial breakthrough parts.

More: 'Detroit Musical Movie' uses satire to recount 320 years of Detroit history

'Domino Masters': Metro Detroit toppling artist is the Simon Cowell of new Fox competition

Born in Detroit, she grew up on the west side near 8 Mile and Greenfield and still returns home for about a month each year to spend time with her family (now based in Oak Park) and enjoy the many things she loves about the city and the region, including its coney island restaurants.

"As soon as I get to the (Detroit Metropolitan) airport, I'm at a Leo's in the terminal," she says.

Compére's parents both moved to the United States from Haiti, but they met each other in Michigan. Like many new Americans, she says, her parents probably hoped she would pursue a career in something steadier than acting. Still, at about age 9, she found support for her early dreams of being onstage.

"My mother, I convinced her to drive me up to Buffalo, New York, to go to one of those John Robert Powers contests," says Compére, warning that she is about to share an embarrassing story. After she made it to the second round, "I was doubled over in pain and I thought I was maybe dying or having an appendix attack." It turned out she had a stomachache from a bad case of gas.

After she didn't make it through to the next round, she says: "I told my mom in the car, 'It's OK, I want to finish my education.'"

For her college entrance essay for the University of Michigan, Compére wrote about "the feeling I get when I step onstage, just before the curtain opens." Although she got her degree in business, she also took theater courses and became part of the campus theater scene. She shared mutual friends with fellow student Darren Criss, the future star of "Glee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wViZa_0ehl6wd000

After college, Compére moved to New York and spent a few years juggling jobs in corporate sales with theater classes and auditions. Eventually, she reassessed her goals through the lens of some longtime advice from her mother.

" 'It's better to fail knowing that you tried' is what she would say. So I took that to heart and I moved to California."

Compére was working days in marketing at the OWN network and nights at a restaurant when she landed the role that she says changed her life. She was cast as the sincere, awkward Laura in the 2019 season of the inventive TBS comedy "Miracle Workers" starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

From there, she co-starred with Anna Kendrick on the 2020 season of HBO Max's comedy anthology "Love Life" and appeared in the 2020 independent movie "Uncorked," where she met a Motor City acting legend, Courtney B. Vance.

"We connected on that so much," says Compére of her hometown bond with Vance. "My parents were actually in town while we were filming, and we all talked about Detroit. He was the most gracious and respectful and kind and giving man I ever met. He really really taught me how to lead on set. He's fantastic."

In "Single Drunk Female," Compére's character isn't just the traditional, there-to-be-supportive friend of the lead actress. Brit is someone who has been hurt deeply by Sam and who, like each character in the complex interweaving of the story line, has to cope with her own issues.

Compére says Brit's feelings toward Sam are coming from a place of "now it's your turn to fix yourself."

"That's her (point of view) and I love being that friend who kind of stands up for herself and says ... 'I've tried to help you so many times, but now it's your journey.' I love how it's written. I love how it's funny. I love how it's real."

Another plus of the role? Working with Ally Sheedy, who is best-known for her role in the iconic '80s teen movie "The Breakfast Club." Had Compére seen the John Hughes classic before joining the series?

"Yes, I did, millions of times! And I didn't mention it until maybe the third time in the makeup chair," she says. "(Sheedy) is such a strong, strong artist and such a motivating and inspiring woman and friend. ... When you really see people behind the screen and as they are, it's really lovely to see they're just as amazing as the person you idolized growing up."

Interested in expanding into writing and producing, Compére is working at the moment on a story about her mother's emigration from Haiti to the United States, which she describes as "quite a journey."

She also looks forward to tackling dramatic roles in the future along with comedy. But whatever comes next, you sense that a part of her heart will always be in Detroit. Before saying goodbye during a phone interview, she has one more thing to disclose.

More: Flint filmmaker's masterpiece indie finally gets recognition, restoration it deserves

She describes the mug that she bought at a holiday pop-up store in Campus Martius. Its slogan is, "Damn, it feels good to be a Michigangster."

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic at jhinds@freepress.com.

'Single Drunk Female'

10:30 p.m. Thursday

Freeform

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroiter plays a key role in 'Single Drunk Female,' the buzzworthy new comedy on Freeform

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vanity Fair

Ally Sheedy Left Hollywood. Then Came Single Drunk Female

Age is more than a number to Ally Sheedy. It’s how she remembers the most significant moments of her life. Nineteen is when she did her “first real movie,” Bad Boys with Sean Penn. Twenty-nine is the year she got married. At one point during our recent conversation, she even asks my age. When I sheepishly reply that I’m in my 20s, she says, “No, that makes me so happy, actually. You’re the age of my son.” Now, at age 59, Sheedy’s back in the spotlight with Single Drunk Female—her first major onscreen role in more than five years.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

Haitian-American Actress Sasha Compère Of Hulu's Single Drunk Female Talks Solo Travel & More

Single Drunk Female, airing on Freeform and staring Sasha Compère, is only in its first season, but the show is collecting fans like it’s been on for years. A big part of Single Drunk Female’s instant success is that the show’s format is like old school television, with weekly episodes. The quality of the show itself is the other big factor. Fans love it so much that it is quickly creating a cult like following. The season 1 finale is today (Thursday), and it is unsure if it’ll be picked up for another season yet.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Arnaz Jr. Now?

As the title suggests, ‘Lucy and Desi’ revisits the incredibly compelling tale of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the original Hollywood power couple and the duo that broke all bounds of entertainment. After all, not only were they the first to showcase an interracial relationship on a television series but their work together is also the reason the concept of re-runs exists. Well, their work, as well as the extremely publicized birth of their second/youngest child, son Desi Arnaz Jr., so now, if you’re curious to know more about the latter, we’ve got the details for you.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Deadline

Geena Davis To Star In CBS’ Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Geena Davis has been tapped as the co-lead for a CBS’ untitled mother-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast, who wrote the script and executive produces, Deadline has confirmed. In the drama, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.” Davis will star as Joan. She is a razor-sharp attorney and a self-made success who put herself through law school...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Ally Sheedy
Person
Steve Buscemi
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
The Staten Island Advance

When will ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union be on Disney+?

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” reboot starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union premieres on Disney+ Friday, March 18. The film centers on the Bakers, a blended family of 12. The family navigates a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The original “Cheaper by the Dozen” film was made in 1950 about a family with 12 children. The first remake came in 2003, starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After A Madea Homecoming's Premiere, Tyler Perry Wants Fans To 'Get Ready' For Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry toured his Madea’s Farewell Tour through to early 2020 with the intention of saying goodbye to his famed character for once and for all. But following the events of COVID and how “polarized” the world has become since Madea’s final curtain call, the entertainment legend has decided to return to the character in partnership with Netflix for A Madea Homecoming, which hits the service this Friday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Comedy#Juggling#Marian High School
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Gaslit’: Starz Releases Trailer for Watergate Drama Series (VIDEO)

The much-anticipated Starz series Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as socialite Martha Mitchell, has unveiled its official full-length trailer, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come in the Watergate drama. Set to premiere Sunday, April 24, across all Starz platforms, Gaslit focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Greg Hovanessian Joins The CW’s ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Greg Hovanessian (Another Life) will star alongside Matt Barr as a series regular in The CW’s Walker: Independence pilot. The new, one-hour project is a Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and...
TV SERIES
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy