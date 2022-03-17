Former ambassadors share stories at countering antisemitism summit; offer advice on Ukraine

Five former ambassadors who served the United States around the world were part of the Palm Beach Synagogue’s first Summit on Countering Antisemitism Tuesday at The Colony and discussed a wide range of topics from dealing with antisemitism during their posts to what people can do to help Ukraine.

All five ambassadors live in Palm Beach and are members of the synagogue, including Ambassador Clifford Sobel, who just joined the congregation Tuesday, said Michael Greenwald, who co-chaired the event with his wife, Nolan. The summit, attended by 165 people, featured panels on seven topics related to antisemitism throughout the day.

Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, Palm Beach Synagogue’s founding rabbi, said Wednesday the summit was timed to coincide with Purim, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the story of an antisemite who tried to destroy the Jewish people 2,300 years ago. Island synagogues planned Purim events for Wednesday and today.

“The Torah tells us to always remember because in every generation we face the threat of antisemitism. It was important we come together as a community and learn from the experts and be more engaged in combating antisemitism,” Scheiner said.

Greenwald asked the former ambassadors what they would say to President Joe Biden if they were to meet with him about antisemitism, Russia’s war against Ukraine and how it might impact countering antisemitism.

Ambassador Nancy Brinker, whose post was Hungary, said she would offer this advice to Biden: “I think it would be to show very strong conviction, a little stronger than we are showing now, quite frankly. I think there are so many threats in so many places.

“Remember, you are not only fighting Russia, but you are also fighting the richest man in the world with $200 billion, and a number of oligarchs surrounding him, who happen to be Jewish. Some of the relationships are diminishing a little bit because they do not want this kind of mess. They have the life people dream of, in many cases,” Brinker said. “Their ships are being turned around. All of a sudden, they’re getting squeezed.”

Ambassador Stuart Bernstein, whose post was Denmark, said he would urge Biden to take action, and say, “Mr. President ... we’ve got democracy at stake.”

Sobel, who was ambassador to Brazil and The Netherlands, said he would tell Biden to be consistent and show “real leadership.”

“I am not sure that he is still not reacting, as opposed to getting out in front of the issues,” Sobel said.

Ambassador Robin Bernstein, who served in The Dominican Republic, said that after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24, Biden needs to stand out, stand in, stand up, speak out and be strong.

“Speak out against unprovoked aggression, destruction and the murder of innocent civilians. I think you have to lead and not let events define your administration,” Bernstein said.

Ambassador Lana Marks, whose post was South Africa, said that with the greatest of respect, she would prefer to sit down with President Trump rather than with President Biden because Trump is a “huge friend of Jewish people and a huge, huge friend of Israel.

“With Biden, I would ask him to set up a task force of proactive businesspeople, political ambassadors and some Jewish educators for them to give a proactive stance on what needs to be done,” Marks said.

Brinker, Stuart Bernstein and Sobel were appointed by President George W. Bush, while Robin Bernstein and Marks were appointed by Trump.

Antisemitism is a growing problem in the United States and around the world, temple officials said, and the goal of the summit was to develop a framework to address it.

Recalling her years in Hungary, Brinker said she was stunned by the lack of feeling for the Holocaust among some Hungarians. Some asserted it didn’t happen, while others said they had moved beyond it. That was despite the gruesome and brutal history in Hungary of putting Jews on trains and sending them to concentration camps.

Brinker said she disagreed that the situation was in the past and worked with others to make sure that monuments that had been destroyed after the Holocaust would be reconstructed, and that buildings taken away during that period were returned to their rightful owners.

Robin Bernstein, who wore blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, said she is the proud granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants who fled that country in the 1880s-1900s to avoid religious persecution and antisemitism.

“I am also grateful I was posted in The Dominican Republic, a country that has stood for religious freedom and acceptance of the Jewish people from the early days of its founding during the Spanish Inquisition and by colonists until today,” Bernstein said.

Sobel said while he was ambassador to The Netherlands, he attended an event where some Jewish people questioned why the United States supports Israel, and the discussion became very ugly. Traumatized by World War II, they wanted to eliminate their Jewish identity.

Another example of antisemitism occurred when local prosecutors started going after Jewish builders of the Israel West Bank wall who happened to reside The Netherlands.

“This was all out of the antisemitism that exists today in many countries in Europe and all over the world,” Sobel said.

Stuart Bernstein said that during his first day as ambassador to Denmark, the foreign minister made a speech attacking the United States. He was told the minister was pro-Palestinian.

Bernstein told the minister, “Our two countries have been great friends for a long time. Friends don’t treat each other like that. I hope we can develop a relationship, get together and talk about it.”

Two weeks later, the minister brought him a gift and said he wanted to be a friend.

“It is all about being a diplomat, trying to overcome adversity and trying to overcome the negative. I was blessed with a remarkable country that loves America,” Bernstein said.

Marks said South Africa, where she was born and raised after her father escaped Lithuania and her mother’s family left Poland just before World War II, has always been warm and accepting to Jewish people. However, there are voices in South Africa who are pro-Palestinian and antisemitic.

Marks found that tackling issues head on and engaging with those at the highest level of government worked.

For example, when there was a suggestion to name a street running by the Johannesburg consulate after a Palestinian terrorist, Marks said, she explained why that was a bad idea for the United States and for the Jewish people, and the idea was never discussed again.

As for advice for new ambassadors, several said assembling art collections produced by the host country’s artists served as a bridge to discuss serious issues.

“You really have to become immersed, not just in the history of the country but in the location and the politics of the country, but in the behavior and the culture,” Brinker said.

“I began collecting the art extensively. I learned more than I ever wanted to learn about antisemitism, hatred and war,” Brinker said.

Robin Bernstein said that assembling a mélange of Dominican art and displaying it prominently was “soft diplomacy.” Her husband, Richard Bernstein, loves baseball and inviting baseball players to their home and visiting baseball academies paved the way for more difficult discussions.

Stuart Bernstein said the job was 24/7. He and wife Wilma hosted and entertained as many as 300 guests at a time and went to every country’s national day.

An audience member asked whether Israel should rely on its allies if it is attacked.

Marks said, “In today’s times, Israel is watching out for Israel. It must. It has no choice. The allies have other allegiances, other agendas. Israel is about survival.”

The ambassadors urged people to help Ukraine in whatever way they can.

Robin Bernstein said writing a check to the synagogues, the Ukraine, the Jewish Federation, the Freedom Fighters, the Red Cross, United Way and other organizations is something that can be done today.

“We all have to stand in right now and not let this aggression go unchecked,” she said.

Scheiner said that more events are going to be held over the course of the year to build a grassroots movement against antisemitism.

“We cannot afford to sit by silently. We must stomp out all forms of antisemitism, hatred and bigotry,” Scheiner said.