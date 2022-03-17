Monroe County History: Was Major Reno the true villain at Little Bighorn?

The George Custer memorial in downtown Monroe has been a source of contention in recent times, as the debate on Custer’s legacy rages. His role at the Little Bighorn is an indelible part of that legacy, though some believe history has blamed the wrong man.

To some, Marcus Reno, the second-in-command at the Little Bighorn, is the real villain of the debacle, when most of the 7th Cavalry was wiped out in a clash with Sioux and Northern Cheyenne in present-day Montana in 1876. Though Reno was cleared in a court of inquiry, his reputation has never recovered.

Reno’s dark, brooding personality made him an easy man to dislike. Born in Carrollton, Ill. (65 miles north of St. Louis) on Nov. 15, 1834, Reno was the fifth of six children. His father was a hotel proprietor who later helped establish the town’s first pharmacy and late served as postmaster. His mother was the granddaughter of a distinguished British army officer.

Described by biographers as “lonely and retiring” as a teenager, Marcus apparently also “developed a profound dislike for all formal religions.”

In 1851, he was appointed to West Point, where he racked up many demerits for tardiness and other failures of discipline. Twice reinstated, he finally graduated two years behind schedule, finishing 20th of 38 in the Class of 1857.

His problems at West Point were an indicator of things to come. He served on garrison duty before an assignment to the Pacific Northwest, then performed with distinction in the Civil War, rising to brevet brigadier general for service in the Union cavalry in the eastern theater. Reno was wounded during the battle of Kelly’s Ford, Va. on March 17, 1863.

That same year, Reno married Mary Hannah Ross of Harrisburg, Pa. The union produced a son before Mary’s death in 1874. Reno served as an assistant instructor of tactics at West Point in the fall of 1865 and held several administrative military assignments until a transfer to Custer’s 7th Cavalry in December 1868.

In late June 1876, the 7th was near the Powder River region of the Montana Territory. On June 24, Custer exceeded orders by marching his men farther than expected. The next day, his scouts detected a huge Indian encampment under Sitting Bull on the Little Bighorn River.

Custer, who was notorious for failing to adequately determine opponent strength, ordered Reno to take three companies, about 140 men, and attack the village, promising he would later “be supported by the whole outfit.” Reno advanced as a number of Indian warriors approached, and he ordered his men to dismount and form a skirmish line.

However, Reno was flanked by increasing numbers of warriors, and the attack turned into a headlong retreat. Over a third of Reno’s men were lost. Meanwhile, Custer advanced with five companies, around 210 men, down the river and into a strategic ambush. Capt. Frederick Benteen, whose men had joined Reno following their retreat, received a dispatch from Custer ordering help, but neither Reno nor Benteen sufficiently organized their battered commands.

News of the disaster at the Little Bighorn began to arrive in the East in time for celebrations of the nation’s Centennial on July 4. Though President Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman, then the commander of the Regular Army, both initially believed that Custer had disobeyed orders, Reno came under instant scrutiny for his failure to continue the attack on the village, and for not supporting Custer’s advance.

Supporters of Reno point to Custer’s national popularity, as many simply refused to believe that Custer could have suffered such an ignominious defeat. Custer’s widow and loyal friends also went to great lengths to preserve his legacy.

Then as now, the Little Bighorn and its casualties, relatively small by American military standards, was a disproportionate episode in the eyes of the public. As the fallout ensued, Reno was handed a two-year suspension in March 1877 for an unrelated incident, an unwelcome advance on another officer’s wife.

Reno finally requested a court of inquiry to clear his name on the Custer incident, and on Jan. 13, 1879, the court convened at the Palmer House in Chicago. After twenty-eight days of testimony and investigation in which many witnesses disputed the claim of cowardice, Reno was exonerated. However, Custer’s supporters refused to accept the decision, and Reno’s reputation was never restored.

Reno’s life continued its downward spiral as he descended into alcoholism. In 1880, he was again court-martialed on a variety of charges, including striking a junior officer, being a “peeping Tom,” and being drunk on duty. His accuser was reportedly an officer whose son had died at the Little Bighorn.

This time, Reno was found guilty and dismissed from the Army. A subsequent marriage ended in divorce as Reno tried again to clear his name, with no effect. He died from throat cancer on March 30, 1889 and was buried in an unmarked grave in the nation’s capital.

In 1967, a great-grandnephew spearheaded an effort to have Reno’s court-martial reviewed, which resulted in a change in his discharge to honorable. His remains were also re-interred at the Custer National Cemetery near the Little Bighorn battlefield.

Today, scholars continue to debate the actions of Custer, Reno, and Benteen at the Little Bighorn, though many still consider Reno one of the great scapegoats of American history.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County History: Was Major Reno the true villain at Little Bighorn?