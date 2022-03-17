ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zorn: "Michigan people are suffering" with gas prices

By Ray Kisonas, The Monroe News
State Sen. Dale Zorn scolded Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer while supporting a GOP-led measure to suspend the state gas tax to ease the pain at the pump.

This week, the legislation backed by Michigan Republicans passed by a 24-14 margin to suspend the state's 27-cent gas tax. Last week the House, including three members representing the Monroe County region, also supported the measure.

But the bill appears doomed by veto. Whitmer already made it clear she does not intend to support it.

“While our state government sits on an $8 billion budget surplus, the Michigan people are suffering with record-high gas prices and inflation — that is why I voted to suspend the state’s gas tax," said Zorn, the Ida Republican . "I also authored a resolution that was approved by the Senate in support of achieving American energy independence. Unfortunately, Gov. Whitmer continues to seek to shut down the crucial Line 5 pipeline that transports fuel to thousands of Michigan families — a move that economists estimate would increase gas prices even more."

Even if the bill gains full support, it probably would not take effect for months, according to Whitmer's camp.

In many cases lawmakers, after approving a measure, take a second vote to ensure that bill becomes law immediately after it's signed by the governor. However, the tax cut failed to get enough support to give it immediate effect. Even if Whitmer supported the bill and signed it into law, the cuts would not take effect until 2023.

"Gov. Whitmer is ready to take action to immediately lower costs and put more money back in people's pockets. Unfortunately, the bill that passed the Legislature wouldn't even reduce the price of gas until next year at the earliest," Whitmer press secretary Bobby Leddy told the Detroit Free Press. "Gov. Whitmer is ready to bring together Republicans and Democrats to negotiate a bill that saves Michiganders money."

The bill supported by the House and Senate would suspend the state gas tax through September. The measure would cost the state about $750 million in tax revenue and save the average driver in the state about $75.

Gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to the war in Ukraine, according to most Democrats, while Republicans blame the Biden administration.

“This is the second time this month Republicans have approved relief for Michiganders struggling to make ends meet," Zorn said. "Just a few weeks ago, we passed a historic bill that would reduce taxes for everyone in Michigan. Gov. Whitmer should use her pen to sign this tax cut sitting on her desk instead of sending more letters to Nancy Pelosi.”

Whitmer supported suspending the federal gas tax, but previously suggested suspending the state's fee wouldn't help Michigan families. Last week, the Democratic governor promoted targeted tax relief and her own policy objectives and suggestions, including plans to repeal the state's pension tax and expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers earning low wages.

The gas tax measure returns to the House for formal approval before it goes to Whitmer's desk, a move that could happen this week.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

