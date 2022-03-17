ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Milan mayor recognizes swimmer Andy Dobrzanski for athletic accomplishments

By Martha A. Churchill
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EByLv_0ehl6m2y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeOdt_0ehl6m2y00

MILAN -- Milan Mayor Ed Kolar brought Andy Dobrzanski up front at the City Council meeting to credit him for his athletic accomplishments at Milan High School.

“He is the most decorated athlete. He has won two state championships,” Kolar began. “Five official state championships. Due to COVID, he lost one year. He was ranked number one.”

Kolar told the council and audience that Dobrzanski planned to attend Arizona State University to study architecture after graduating from Milan High School this spring.

“Andy Dobrzanski may be the most decorated athlete in Milan,” Kolar said proudly.

Dobrzanski, a resident of Monroe, was joined by his parents, Jackie and Andy, who watched proudly from the audience while the mayor praised their son. Kolar pointed out that due to the COVID year of 2020, Dobrzanski did not get to earn two more state championships for Milan.

Individually, Dobrzanski was state champ in the 100 breast stroke, 200 freestyle, and the 200 individual medley. He currently holds the Division 3 Michigan state record in the 100 breaststroke, Kolar told the audience.

At Milan, Dobrzanski holds 10 swimming records, and Kolar says that is significant with the high level of swimmers who have made their way through the Milan program since the 1970's.

Dobrzanski says he decided to enroll at Arizona State University, where he can continue swimming and be coached by Bob Bowman, who coached Olympian swimmer gold medalist Michael Phelps. Dobrzanski intends to study architecture.

Martha A. Churchill is a contributor to The Monroe News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Milan, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Burger King says operator of Russian restaurants has 'refused' to close businesses

The president of the company that owns Burger King on Thursday said a Russian franchise owner is refusing to close stores in Russia despite pressure to shut down operations. David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a press release that the owner of the Russian Burger Kings has rebuffed calls to close, putting the company in a precarious spot because it has limited power to force him to do so.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy