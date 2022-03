UNC avoided a massive collapse to pull off the upset against Baylor. How far can Hubert Davis take the Tar Heels in March Madness?. The 2022 NCAA Tournament has featured a ton of shocking moments and UNC nearly added another one to the record books. North Carolina built a 25-point lead over No. 1 seed Baylor with 10:08 to go before giving it all back to the Bears, who forced overtime before the Tar Heels rallied to win 93-86 in overtime to upset the defending national champions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO