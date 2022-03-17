ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Manchin's blow to Biden's Fed pick reveals weakness of relationship

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

President Biden ’s latest setback with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who this week derailed his nominee to serve in a key post on the Federal Reserve, shows that the president continues to have serious problems winning over the most important vote in the Senate Democratic caucus.

Senate Democrats felt confident they would be able to confirm Sarah Bloom Raskin, a highly qualified nominee who previously served in the No. 2 position at the Obama-era Treasury Department, to serve as the Fed’s vice chairwoman of supervision.

So they were shocked and exasperated when Manchin announced Monday he would oppose the nominee, forcing her to withdraw her nomination the next day.

The setback raised new questions among Democrats about Biden’s ability to persuade Manchin, who is seen as the most crucial vote in the Senate to getting the president’s agenda enacted into law.

Democrats say they thought Biden would have clicked better with Manchin over the past year.

Asked whether he thought a year ago that Biden and Manchin would have developed better chemistry, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said, “Yeah,” adding “I don’t know why” it isn’t better.

“That’s the way it is,” he said somberly.

Biden, who is 79 years old, and Manchin, who is 74, are two old-school Democrats from gritty industrial towns in neighboring states — Farmington, W.Va., and Scranton, Pa. — who have operated closer to the center than the liberal left during much of their careers.

Yet despite Biden’s extensive outreach to Manchin on his Build Back Better Act in the fall of last year and the president’s personal intervention to secure Manchin’s support for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, they still haven’t gelled as a partnership.

Their relationship hit a low point in December when Manchin announced on “Fox News Sunday” that he wouldn’t vote for the president’s sweeping climate and social spending package. The White House responded angrily, accusing Manchin of breaking a commitment he made to Biden at his home in Wilmington, Del., to support Build Back Better.

Manchin told The Hill Wednesday that Biden never reached out to him personally on Raskin’s nomination but noted that White House officials speak with his staff regularly.

Manchin told Senate colleagues that he had been clear for a while that Raskin was not acceptable to him, so the administration shouldn’t be surprised that her nomination went down in flames, according to Democratic senators. Some of those senators say the White House should have seen it coming.

Manchin said this week he wouldn’t vote for Raskin because he doubted that she fully appreciated what he called the “critical importance of financing an all-of-the above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs.”

She had come under withering criticism from Republicans for saying the Fed should take into account “the economic repercussions of the impending climate crisis” and should build toward an economy with more jobs in innovative renewable energy industries.

Several Democratic senators said it was an embarrassing setback not to get Manchin’s support for a nominee who had relatively little name ID, yet who would have held an extremely powerful role overseeing the nation’s financial system.

“I’m extremely frustrated. You’re a member of a team, do you have to blow things up time after time on things that are kind of like second- or third-tier issues? The fact that she expressed that the Fed should take into account how climate affects the economy? Of course! They’re supposed to take into account everything that affects the economy,” said a disgruntled Democratic senator who requested anonymity to vent frustration with Manchin.

“He’s the senator for fossil fuels,” the lawmaker fumed.

But the lawmaker also warned that the defeat of Raskin at the hands of Manchin and all 50 Senate Republicans is another major embarrassment after the failure to pass Build Back Better or voting rights legislation, or to enact filibuster reform.

“It has drained the gravitas of the presidency,” the lawmaker said.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who is friends with Raskin and her husband, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said he was surprised and disappointed that Biden couldn’t win Manchin over to support her nomination.

“I thought we could win this one,” he said. “I’m sorry he can’t be more persuasive on this one because I want to see her confirmed.”

Manchin also sunk the nomination of Biden’s pick to serve as the White House budget director, Neera Tanden , last year because of her criticism of Senate Republican and Democratic colleagues and what he called “her overtly partisan statements,” predicting they would have a “toxic” effect.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) also took a veiled shot at Manchin after he torpedoed Raskin with his public statement.

“Unfortunately, too many of my colleagues ignored the broad bipartisan support from community bankers, top economists, cybersecurity experts, state banking regulators, consumer advocates and so many others. Instead, they fell for the talking points written by the oil industry,” he said.

Republicans who spearheaded opposition to Raskin, however, disputed Brown’s characterization of how the battle played out. They say the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce did little to nothing to muster opposition to Raskin.

Raskin likely suffered a mortal political blow when independent oil and gas drillers and coal miners wrote to the Banking Committee to raise concerns, such as the difficulty they face right now obtaining new lines of credit as the financial services industry turns away from fossil fuels.

Forty-one oil and gas trade associations wrote a letter to Brown and ranking Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), warning that “Raskin’s favored policies would wreak havoc with the economy, as financial systems would be reoriented around subjective, political factors.”

The National Mining Association signed onto another letter warning that “the positions held by Ms. Bloom Raskin could result in fewer good-paying American jobs, raise Americans’ energy costs, and harm our national security by increasing our dependence on foreign sources of energy.”

A second Democratic senator who requested anonymity to candidly comment on Biden said the decision to nominate Raskin to serve as the Fed’s vice chairwoman of supervision was tone-deaf given the 50-50 partisan split in the Senate and Manchin’s oft-stated concerns about protecting the domestic fossil fuel industry.

The lawmaker said, “I’m not at all surprised” that Manchin came out against Raskin.

“They got to nominate someone who can get through,” the senator added, speculating that one reason why the Fed has waited so long to raise interest rates to fight inflation is because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ’s nomination to serve a second term as chairman of the central bank has languished for months in the Senate.

One reason why Powell and three other Fed nominees have remained stalled is because of the fight over Raskin.

“She couldn’t get 51 votes and there are plenty of people to put on the Federal Reserve that would get more than 51 votes,” the senator added.

Comments / 30

Guest
2d ago

Let’s face it Manchin is an undercover republican. He joined the democratic party for his own gain not for the betterment of the people. God is watching and he is judging the hearts and wrong intentions of these politicians. They don’t appear to have any God in them and they turn their head to the wrongs like voting rights amongst other things. Thank God he sees and he knows every heart and mind.

Reply(4)
17
American Patriot 6769
2d ago

No it doesn’t. It shows Manchin’s loyalty to protecting his investments in coal,oil and gas. Manchin and GOP didn’t like Biden’s pick for FED Vice Chair,Sarah Raskin. Part of her past writings are on climate change effects. “Raskin, a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury secretary during the Obama administration, had been confirmed twice before for those posts with no opposition from Republicans. But she faced blowback this time from GOP lawmakers and Manchin over her calls for regulators to more closely scrutinize bank lending to fossil fuel companies and help mitigate climate-related risks to the financial system.” Yet recently Manchin stated he wanted clean energy jobs for W. Virginians! Manchin is full of shi$! and Biden has nothing to do with it.

Reply(3)
23
Daniel Matheny
2d ago

it's obvious what's going on. you mention they both HAVE been left center. the point you are missing is Biden moved from that lifelong position to far left. Machin has stayed right where he has always been.

Reply
10
Related
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Treasury Department#Economy#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Democratic
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

511K+
Followers
61K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy