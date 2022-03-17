ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

American Red Cross resumes testing for COVID-19 antibodies, blood supply remains critical

By Blake Eason
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1vFu_0ehl4ROB00

Georgia ( WRBL ) – For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibody testing will indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, either following vaccination or infection.

The Red Cross notes a positive antibody test doesn’t confirm infection or immunity, but it could help someone facing a life-threatening illness or someone who’s due for an elective surgery that can no longer be pushed back.

The non-profit says that by knowing donor antibody levels, this could help people fighting COVID-19, while at the same time helping address the national blood shortage the American Red Cross is facing.

American Red Cross declares National Blood Emergency

Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia, says the blood supply shortage is an issue that impacts everyone.

“When there is not enough blood on the shelf, it hurts, it impacts everyone, because crisis is always occurring,” Peterson said. “No-one ever plans to go and get into an accident, so we want to be there for when those uncertain moments happen, and we need to be prepared for that.”

Peterson did mention the non-profit is seeing improvements in regards to the nation’s blood supply, but they are still not in the clear yet.

“The Red Cross ideally, likes to have a 5-day-supply of blood on the shelf,” Peterson said. “We as an organization provide the nation with about 40% of their blood supply. Currently we’re at about a four day supply, so we’re getting better, the people are hearing the message.”

The American Red Cross once tested for antibodies but as vaccines were introduced and COVID-19 cases began to decline, the non-profit discontinued the service as this was no longer a need for local hospitals.

Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors

Now, Peterson says hospitals have identified a new need as people return for elective surgeries they may have pushed back throughout the pandemic.

“There’s still that need as people start taking up those elective surgeries and having those antibodies from a medical stand point, it just means that this blood is going to help people who may be sick or may be dealing with an infection, because it’s closer to what they’re combatting,” Peterson said.

The Red Cross is urging all folks eligible to consider giving blood. The non-profit says potential donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org to fill out a brief questionnaire and to find the closet location to donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Troup County hosts blood drive on March 25

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on March 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.  To make appointments interest participants can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. According to American Red Cross, every […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WRBL News 3

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

WASHINGTON (AP) – Drugmaker Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request Thursday is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors. In a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Columbus, GA
Coronavirus
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Society
WRBL News 3

Electrical fire reported at The Palms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy flooding on Hilton Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of Hilton Avenue is experiencing heavy flooding. The section of the road is Hilton Avenue and Springdale Drive in front of Hilton Avenue Community Church. Columbus Public Works on the scene trying to clear drains in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Blood Donations#Giving Blood#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
WRBL News 3

Lightning strike downs phone lines at East Alabama Medical Center

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m., approximately 67 percent of telephone lines are back up and running, including the main switchboard (334-749-3411). Parts to complete the repair will arrive Saturday and all lines should be fully operational by late Saturday afternoon OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) Telephone lines are down due to lightning strike at East Alabama Health […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRBL News 3

AL House approves two new facilities for the Wiregrass in budget

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For 15 years, Spectracare Health Systems has been working towards bringing a mental health crisis center for the Wiregrass area, in response to seeing many suffer from various mental health issues. More News from WRBL Recently, the Alabama House of Representatives voted on a general fund budget, and now that crisis […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Severe weather hits Wiregrass, leaving damage

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even hail all hit the Wiregrass on Friday. Around noon, the storms hit Dale County with strong, straight-line winds, whipping up to speeds of 40 miles per hour. Near Ozark, heavy rains caused drivers to slow down. The wet roads caused some to […]
DALE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy