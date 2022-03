The record rainfall on Monday night, Feb. 21, at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road, caused a drainage stream to flood the lane, halfway between the entrance and the Education building, by mid-afternoon Tuesday. The culvert was blocked. It was my first experience with such a scene. The farmhands beckoned me on, and I gingerly crept through and drove on, leaving the problem in their competent hands. It turned out everyone was able to get out, and the next day the culvert was cleaned out and the run-off had already abated.

