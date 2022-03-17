ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says medicine production stable as drugmakers pull out -RIA

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
(Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Thursday said the situation with medicines was stable in Russia and that all producers were continuing to work, the RIA news agency reported.

Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday joined a growing list of drugmakers, including Merck and Co, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly, Novartis and Abbvie Inc, which are pausing investments or scaling back their business in Russia over events in Ukraine.

