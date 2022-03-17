ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston cops launch manhunt for gunman after he fatally shoots his boss at work

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez, The Sun
 2 days ago
The shooting took place at a business on the 10th floor of Greenway Plaza in Houston, as HBD officials believe the employee worked there. Twitter/@HoustonFire, Houston Fire Department

Police rushed to calls of an active shooter alert at a popular dining district after an employee gunned down his supervisor.

The fatal shooting unfolded at a business on the 10th floor of Greenway Plaza in Houston just before noon on Wednesday.

Officials found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound to the head on the scene.

Police immediately swept the building, and when the suspected shooter wasn’t found, a manhunt was issued.

After cops learned the suspect’s identity, he was located inside his vehicle at his high-rise apartment complex.

Police determined that the suspect was an employee at a business at Greenway Plaza, and the victim was his supervisor.

Houston Police Department officials believe the suspect targeted his supervisor as he “passed by everyone else.”

“We do not think this was random. But that he was actually looking for his supervisor,” HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

Police immediately searched the building, but when the suspected shooter wasn’t found — they issued a manhunt.

However, it’s unclear why the gunman targeted the supervisor.

Satterwhite said HPD officials initially believed it was an active shooter situation because they thought the gunman was still inside the building.

Officials are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting after learning the suspect was not a “problem employee.”

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said the police do not believe the act was random, rather the victim was an intended target.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

